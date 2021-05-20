newsbreak-logo
Acadia Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis by NWS

weather.gov
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Nezpique Near Basile. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 22.6 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 22.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.0 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Moderate flood threat downstream including a few residences near jennings, mermentau, and silverwood. Operations at silverwood shipyard could be affected. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Bayou Nezpique Basile 22.0 22.6 Wed 7 pm CDT 23.5 24.0 23.7

alerts.weather.gov
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS AND EASTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES At 1134 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Charles, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff, Lebleu Settlement, Holmwood, Topsy and Lacassine. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 508 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicates that the heaviest rainfall has ended and water will continue to recede. Between 6 and 11 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lumberton, Silsbee, Fields, Deweyville, De Quincy, Singer, Buna, Ragley, Evadale, Dry Creek, Bancroft, Old Salem, Lunita, Devils Pocket, Bivens, Wrights Settlement, Oretta, Longville and Caney Head. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Southeastern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lyons Point, or near Crowley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lafayette, Crowley, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Maurice, Morse, Mire, Indian Bayou, Lyons Point, Ridge, Estherwood and Milton. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 81 and 96. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Acadia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Acadia The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rayne, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Rayne around 320 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 84 and 91. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 920 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Gillis, or near Ragley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Ragley around 935 AM CDT. Reeves around 945 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA AND NORTH CENTRAL VERMILION PARISHES At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lyons Point, or near Crowley, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Crowley, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Maurice, Mire, Lyons Point, Indian Bayou, Ridge, Estherwood and Milton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.
Jefferson Davis Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson Davis A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH At 113 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Iowa, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Welsh and Pine Island around 145 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Roanoke and Lacassine. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Vernon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN BEAUREGARD...SOUTHERN VERNON AND WESTERN ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 200 PM CDT At 126 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Longville, or near Ragley, moving north at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include De Ridder, Rosepine, Reeves, Dry Creek, Pitkin, Sugartown, Ragley, Grant, Longville, Tulla, Cravens and Bundick Lake.
Acadia Parish, LAkadn.com

Damage, flooding reported across Acadiana from severe weather

ACADIANA (KADN) - News15 is receiving reports of damage from Monday's severe weather across Acadiana. This follows multiple tornado warnings throughout the day. According to officials in Acadia Parish, storm damage was reported on Lyon's Point Highway south of Crowley and on J.B. Sarver Road near the Acadia/Vermilion Parish line.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; St. Landry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LAFAYETTE...EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS...ACADIA AND SOUTHWESTERN ST. LANDRY PARISHES UNTIL 800 AM CDT At 716 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Iota, moving east at 20 mph. Another strong storm was located near Richard. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Opelousas, Crowley, Eunice, Scott, Rayne, Carencro, Church Point, Iota, Evangeline, Sunset, Duson, Cankton, Mowata, Maxie, Mire, Savoy, Lawtell, Swords and Branch.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; St. Landry; St. Martin FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. LANDRY, NORTHERN LAFAYETTE, NORTHWESTERN ST. MARTIN AND EAST CENTRAL ACADIA PARISHES At 1109 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have moved out of the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen earlier this morning. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lafayette, Catahoula, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Carencro, Arnaudville, Broussard, Sunset, Duson, Henderson, Grand Coteau, Cankton, Cecilia, Atchafalaya Welcome Center, Butte La Rose and Parks. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 91 and 126. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 11. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; West Cameron SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL CAMERON...SOUTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS AND SOUTHEASTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 845 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Charles to Heberts Marina to near Hackberry to near Sabine National Wildlife. Movement was east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Cameron, Welsh, Grand Lake, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Hayes, Hacketts Corner, Heberts Marina, Hackberry, Sweet Lake, Gibbstown, Holmwood and Bell City.
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides; St. Landry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN RAPIDES...NORTHERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...EVANGELINE...NORTHWESTERN ACADIA...WESTERN AVOYELLES...NORTHWESTERN ST. LANDRY AND EASTERN ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Esler Regional Airport to near Oakdale to Oberlin to Iowa. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Eunice, Jennings, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Welsh, Iowa, Kinder, Basile, Oberlin, Iota, Glenmora, Elton, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek and Fenton. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Iberia, Lafayette, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Iberia; Lafayette; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN IBERIA SOUTHEASTERN CAMERON...SOUTHERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA VERMILION AND WEST CENTRAL ST. MARTIN PARISHES UNTIL 1100 PM CDT At 1019 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Indian Bayou to 7 miles south of Wright to 6 miles west of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lafayette, New Iberia, Crowley, Abbeville, Scott, St. Martinville, Kaplan, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Forked Island, Intracoastal City, Pecan Island, Avery Island, Broussard, Youngsville, Erath, Delcambre, Maurice, Wright, Acadiana Regional Airport and Jefferson Island.
Evangeline Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 07:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Evangeline; St. Landry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EVANGELINE AND CENTRAL ST. LANDRY PARISHES At 701 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Indian Lake to Prairie Ronde, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Opelousas, Ville Platte, Palmetto, Port Barre, Washington, Prairie Ronde, Grand Prairie and Lebeau. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Evangeline Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Evangeline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Evangeline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EVANGELINE AND CENTRAL ST. LANDRY PARISHES At 701 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Indian Lake to Prairie Ronde, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Opelousas, Ville Platte, Palmetto, Port Barre, Washington, Prairie Ronde, Grand Prairie and Lebeau. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH