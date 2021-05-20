newsbreak-logo
Knox County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 21:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-20 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Thursday morning by around 830 AM CDT /930 AM EDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville. .Minor flooding along portions of the lower Wabash River will end by Thursday morning. Dry conditions are expected through Sunday. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday /9:00 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 15.3 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday /9:00 PM EDT Wednesday/ was 16.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Thursday morning, and should fall below 10 feet by Sunday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Some agricultural lands underwater. A few rural roads in Crawford County, Illinois close as water backs up Minnow Slough. High water affects campground at Leaverton Park in Palestine. A few private roads near the Gill Township levee in Sullivan County may flood. Water level is at the top of most makeshift levees.

alerts.weather.gov
Sullivan County, INsullivan-times.com

Spring seal coat operations scheduled in May

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced seal coat. operations beginning district wide — including Sullivan County — beginning in May. Depending upon weather conditions, multiple locations are scheduled. for seal coat operations, with work scheduled to last 5-6 weeks. district wide, depending upon weather conditions. The 2021 seal coat schedule...
Bartholomew County, INweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 08:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed into the 40s. Therefore, the threat for frost has ended.
Clay County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, Monroe, Owen, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Daviess; Greene; Knox; Martin; Monroe; Owen; Sullivan; Vigo A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN VIGO SOUTHWESTERN MONROE...SULLIVAN...KNOX...CLAY...OWEN...MARTIN...GREENE AND DAVIESS COUNTIES At 749 AM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Dennison to near Lancaster. Movement was east at 65 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Terre Haute, Vincennes, Washington, Linton, Sullivan, Bloomfield, Spencer, Shoals, Bicknell, Loogootee, West Terre Haute, Jasonville, Worthington, Odon, Shelburn, Prairieton, Prairie Creek, Farmersburg, Dugger and Clay City. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 1 and 27. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.