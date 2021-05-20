Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette; St. Martin; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.1 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 14.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.5 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 14.6 feet, Widespread moderate flooding will occur with a few homes flooded near the river or from backwater flooding of the coulees and bayou that intersect the river. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Vermilion River Lafayette, Surrey Street Gag 10.0 14.1 Wed 7 pm CDT 14.3 13.5 12. 7