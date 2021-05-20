newsbreak-logo
Lafayette Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion by NWS

 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette; St. Martin; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.1 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 14.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.5 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 14.6 feet, Widespread moderate flooding will occur with a few homes flooded near the river or from backwater flooding of the coulees and bayou that intersect the river. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Vermilion River Lafayette, Surrey Street Gag 10.0 14.1 Wed 7 pm CDT 14.3 13.5 12. 7

Tornado Warning issued for St. Landry, St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Landry; St. Martin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana Southeastern St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 253 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Arnaudville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Arnaudville around 305 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Louisiana...south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following areas, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today through Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts of 12 inches.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LAFAYETTE AND EAST CENTRAL ACADIA PARISHES At 534 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Rayne to near Ridge, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Mire and Ridge. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Martin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. MARTIN PARISH At 536 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Breaux Bridge, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Arnaudville and Cecilia around 600 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Severe Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LAFAYETTE AND EAST CENTRAL ACADIA PARISHES At 534 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Rayne to near Ridge, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Mire and Ridge. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Dismissal delayed for Lafayette public schools as students shelter during tornado warning

All schools in the Lafayette Parish School System dismissed later than usual Monday afternoon as students sheltered in place during a tornado warning. LPSS notified parents of the late dismissal in district-wide emergency messages Monday afternoon after the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a tornado warning for the Acadiana region, including Lafayette Parish, that prompted students to shelter in place.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Acadia; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; St. Landry; St. Martin; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana Northwestern Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana West Central St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana Eastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lafayette, New Iberia, Crowley, Abbeville, Eunice, Jennings, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Rayne, Carencro, St. Martinville, Kaplan, Church Point, Welsh, Basile, Iota, Elton, Mermentau, Evangeline and Broussard. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 4 HOURS
Special Weather Statement issued for Iberia, Lafayette, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Iberia; Lafayette; Upper St. Martin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN IBERIA SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE AND WEST CENTRAL ST. MARTIN PARISHES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 643 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lydia, or near Avery Island, moving north at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Iberia, St. Martinville, Avery Island, Broussard, Delcambre, Loreauville, Cade, Coteau, Lydia, Lake Fausse Pointe, Acadiana Regional Airport and Jefferson Island.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iberia; St. Martin; St. Mary The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana North central St. Mary Parish in south central Louisiana Central St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jeanerette, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jeanerette, Sorrel and Lake Fausse Pointe. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler will expire AT 1 PM CDT this afternoon. The Flood Watch is cancelled. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN CAMERON...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...SOUTHWESTERN ACADIA AND NORTHWESTERN VERMILION PARISHES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 939 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mermentau to near Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge to near Cameron. Movement was east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Crowley, Jennings, Cameron, Welsh, Lake Arthur, Gueydan, Mermentau, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Grand Chenier, Klondike, Morse, Riceville, Wright, Thornwell, Lowry, Creole, Lyons Point, Gibbstown, Estherwood and Florence Landing.
HOT 107.9

Numerous Lafayette Parish Road Closures Due to Flooding

It's going to be another soggy workday around Acadiana, and due to overnight showers, we already have numerous road closures due to flooding. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has released a list of current road closures around Lafayette Parish. Certainly, this list will change throughout the day as more rain moves across Acadiana. We'll keep this list updated, and you can also check road closures HERE from the Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Flooding Caused by Continuing Wet Pattern

“Yet another round of very heavy rain here across Acadiana over the last few days. Regions picking up 4 to 9 inches of rain and you can see the flooding occurring behind me but, how normal is this wet weather?. Acadiana is used to seeing flooding rains, this includes another...
St. Martin Parish arrest report, 5/10/21

The following individuals were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on Monday, May 10:. - Dupuis, Barbara, 60, 1100 block of Doyle Melancon Road, Breaux Bridge, Charged with operating while intoxicated, second offense. - Jordan, Lynell, 33, 12400 block of Brookglade Circle, Houston, Texas, charged under warrant for...
Missing Lafayette man's body recovered Friday from Little Atchafalaya River

The body of a missing Lafayette man was recovered Friday from the Little Atchafalaya River in St. Martin Parish. Robert Schoeffler, 81, was found around 6 p.m. Friday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Saturday morning. Schoeffler had been missing since an April 29 boat collision. Schoeffler was...
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, Iberia, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 05:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; Iberia; Lower St. Martin; St. Mary; Vermilion; West Cameron COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY .Strong southerly winds to continue through mid-morning, resulting in the continued piling up of water along the coast. COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary and Lower St. Martin Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected during times of high tide.