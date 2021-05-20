newsbreak-logo
REVIEW: Donuts Topped With Marshmallows, Nutella, and Caramel Corn in Disney World? Count Us In!

By Lydia Storks
disneyfoodblog.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a sweet tooth, then Disney World will be your paradise!. There are SO many dessert options, from cookies to cupcakes to soft serve and everything in-between. And if you’re a donut fanatic, then you have to stop by the new Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew shop in Disney Springs. We’ve tried all kinds of over-the-top donuts from this place in the last few months, but today we tried three new ones that may just be some of our favorites!

