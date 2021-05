A former staffer for GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn has filed suit against his office alleging a “reckless and dangerous approach to COVID-19.”. Brandon Pope is a former Marine who went to work in Lamborn’s office in Colorado Springs in April 2019, first as a Congressional Fellow, and later as a Defense Advisor. He claims he was fired in December 2020 “for seeking to protect employees from unsafe conditions in the workplace,” according to the complaint filed in the U.S District Court for the District of Columbia.