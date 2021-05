We will be having our Apartment PIP meeting on Tuesday May 18th at 12:00pm. Our guest speaker for the meeting will be Officer Ayala with the S. Gessner DRT Unit. The presentation will focus on the District J Patrol. We look forward to having everyone join us for this meeting and presentation. The lunch sponsor for the meeting will be Amaz Property Management. Practicing social distancing with mask will be required when entering the building. The meeting will take place at the S. Gessner Police Station at 8605 W. Place. We look forward to seeing everyone return for our first in person meeting of the year.