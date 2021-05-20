newsbreak-logo
Jury will hear evidence of past abduction in cold case murder trial

KOLO TV Reno
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 42-year-old murder case--unsolved for decades and lately delayed in court--is finally moving toward trial with key decisions on what a jury will and will not eventually hear. The 1979 murder of Bay Area college student Julia Woodward remained unsolved for four decades. Her body was...

