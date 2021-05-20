newsbreak-logo
Dekalb County, GA

Dekalb leaders look to redevelop and bring new life to a once-popular shopping destination

By Wendy Corona, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb county commissioners teamed up with some bright minds from the Georgia Institute of Technology to brainstorm possibilities for the former North DeKalb mall location. The commissioners and Georgia Tech graduate students are trying to figure out what to do with the 78-acre property.

The group has discovered under all that asphalt, a footprint that offers more than 620,000 square feet of retail space.

The possibility of adding a stream or creek was one idea proposed by the group.

“Bring the creek back into existence. It would create an opportunity for stormwater management on-site,” said Ted Terry, District 6 commissioner.

This is something neighbors say the site needs. Currently, water runs off directly into the south fork of Peachtree Creek.

Neighbors are for any developments that improve the residents’ quality of life and the area.

“Revitalize it where it’s beneficial to the community,” said Adelia Roberts, a DeKalb resident.

The commissioners are in support of plans that benefit both the area and its residents.

“We want it to be a place that will create memories, that will be a place for community to gather,” Terry said.

Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

