Movies

REEL Film Nerds Episode #221: "Those Who Wish Me Dead"

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to another hump day but that also means it’s new podcast day too! For Reel Film Nerds Episode #221 Mike and Matt discuss the latest thriller from Taylor Sheridan and Angelina Jolie, Those Who Wish Me Dead. Not thriller related topics include Starlink, lighting farts on fire, and an incredible movie giveaway!

CelebritiesVanity Fair

Angelina Jolie Gets the Job Done in Those Who Wish Me Dead

In a recent interview, the actor, director, and global celebrity Angelina Jolie said that she has been “doing a few acting jobs” of late, rather than pursuing her passion for directing. She’s had changes in her family structure, she said, and thus needs to be home more than a huge directing gig would allow. Her new film Those Who Wish Me Dead (in theaters and on HBO Max, May 14) is one of those acting jobs, which Jolie approaches with efficient professionalism. It may be just a gig necessitated by the whims of life and family, but she tackles it with thorough determination and commitment.
MoviesThe News-Gazette

The Screening Room | 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' a phoned-in disappointment

Chuck Koplinski is The News-Gazette's film critic. His email is chuckkoplinski@gmail.com and you can follow him on Twitter (@ckoplinski). Ostensibly a remake of the 1993 Sylvester Stallone actioner “Cliffhanger,” Taylor Sheridan’s disappointing “Those Who Wish Me Dead” does little right while keeping originality at arm’s length. Obvious and dull, the...
MoviesSFGate

'Those Who Wish Me Dead': Angelina Jolie Is the Fiery Heart of This Neo-Western Thriller

Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead — adapted from Michael Koryta’s 2014 novel of the same name — starts as three stories before whittling its way down to one. In the first, a smokejumper is haunted by memories of a burn gone wrong, in which she and other firefighters leapt into the wilds of a flame-swept Montana forest only for the wind to behave differently than they expected, and for a trio of young boys, running to be rescued, to succumb before their eyes. It’s the kind of job casualty you don’t simply get over. Suffice it to say, she doesn’t.
Movieshometownsource.com

‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ failed to flame, despite sparks of interest

I wanted to like “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” I really did. But despite having the potential for a fun thriller, it failed to ignite my excitement. Hannah (Angelina Jolie) is a smokejumper in the mountains of Montana suffering from a bad bout of survivor’s guilt and maybe a little PTSD after she led a group of firefighters the wrong direction into a wildfire and failed to save three young boys in the process. While manning the fire tower, she takes a break into the woods and stumbles upon a preteen Connor (Finn Little), who is being hunted by hit men. She takes it upon herself to see to his safety.
Musicsoundtrack.net

WaterTower Music Announces 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Soundtrack

WaterTower Music is excited to announce the release of the soundtrack to New Line Cinema's thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, the film directed by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, and starring Oscar winner Angelina Jolie as Hannah, a smokejumper still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire, when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn. The Those Who Wish Me Dead (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be released May 7, 2021, and features all new music from prolific, multiple BAFTA and Emmy-nominated composer Brian Tyler, who previously collaborated with Sheridan on the TV drama Yellowstone. Those Who Wish Me Dead is set for release in the U.S. in theaters and on HBO Max on May 14, 2021 and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from release.
Moviesthespool.net

Jolie heats up in the throwback thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead”

Taylor Sheridan’s bare-bones thriller is sloppy and silly, but there are enough dad-friendly thrills to entertain. While Those Who Wish Me Dead is coming out in theaters this weekend (be safe, especially if you’re not vaccinated!), it’s probably the movie to benefit most from Warner Bros. pandemic-fueled decision to simultaneously throw their releases up on HBO Max. From stem to stern, Taylor Sheridan‘s latest feels like the kind of movie you’d find on old-school HBO in the ’90s, or FX or TNT, watching with your dad over a holiday weekend. It’s silly, forgettable schlock, and yet I can’t get too mad at it.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Says Themes in Upcoming Film ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ are ‘Very On-Brand’ for Him

Have you heard? “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is releasing his new film, “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”. Taylor Sheridan originally accepted a job to help rewrite the script for the movie. But can a writer ever really half-invest in a project? Not usually. And a television and movie-creating powerhouse like Sheridan definitely can’t. So, he quickly invested more in the project. Not only did he write the movie but he also decided to direct it. That is after he made a deal with the studio. He told them that he would direct the movie if he could get Angelina Jolie to star in it. No one believed that he’d be able to get a superstar like Jolie to agree to star in the film. But he did.
MoviesNPR

Only You Can Prevent Very Dramatic Fires: 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

The new movie Those Who Wish Me Dead is a lot of things at once. It's the story of a smokejumper, played by Angelina Jolie, who battles terrifying forest fires. It's the story of a young kid chased by killers. And it's the story of a pregnant woman forced to defend herself. The film is directed by Taylor Sheridan, who wrote 2016's Hell Or High Water, and is now streaming on HBO Max.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Capsule Reviews : Those Who Wish Me Dead, Spiral, Wrath of Man

Like two other big studio films released this year, “The Little Things” and “The Marksman”, “Those Who Wish Me Dead” might seem more at home in the mid ‘90s – when unsophisticated slick-looking action-thrillers, usually headlined by A-listers, were all the rage. Based on the Michael Koryta book of the...
Moviesnews-graphic.com

Chris Rock wants Spiral sequels

Chris Rock is already planning to make sequels to 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw'. The 56-year-old star makes his debut in the 'Saw' franchise in the new flick and hopes that it can reinvigorate the series in a similar way to how the 'Creed' movies have done so with the 'Rocky' franchise.
MoviesComing Soon!

Those Who Wish Me Dead Exclusive Look Teases Friday Premiere

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have released a new exclusive look clip from Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming neo-Western thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, starring Oscar winner Angelina Jolie. The video features Jolie’s Hannah as she and Connor try to escape from Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult with the help of Jon Bernthal’s character. The film will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on May 14.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

13 Films to See in May

While our massive summer preview will give you an in-depth look at the films we’re most looking forward to over the next four months, it’s time to dive a bit deeper into May. As theaters reopen, more films than ever will head exclusively to the silver screen first, but there’s still plenty of at-home offerings for those awaiting their vaccination. Check out our preview below.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Quentin Tarantino Inspired Spiral’s Chris Rock To Write That Awesome Forrest Gump Scene

When Quentin Tarantino burst on to the Hollywood scene with Reservoir Dogs, it felt like a whole new language of movie dialogue was born. Characters that were hip to pop culture could dissect a Madonna song for meaning, while waiting around to undertake an iconic heist that would put a creative talent on the map. It’s something that’s stuck with actor/comedian Chris Rock, as Spiral: From the Book of Saw director Darren Lynn Bousman revealed that the Forrest Gump conversation in the horror movie's act took its cues from that very moment.