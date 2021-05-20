REEL Film Nerds Episode #221: “Those Who Wish Me Dead”

Have you heard? “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is releasing his new film, “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”. Taylor Sheridan originally accepted a job to help rewrite the script for the movie. But can a writer ever really half-invest in a project? Not usually. And a television and movie-creating powerhouse like Sheridan definitely can’t. So, he quickly invested more in the project. Not only did he write the movie but he also decided to direct it. That is after he made a deal with the studio. He told them that he would direct the movie if he could get Angelina Jolie to star in it. No one believed that he’d be able to get a superstar like Jolie to agree to star in the film. But he did.