Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that Alabama’s COVID-19 public health order will end Monday, May 31, 2021, and the state of emergency will end Tuesday, July 6, 2021. “For over a year now, Alabamians, like people around the globe, have made sacrifices and adjusted to a temporary ‘new normal.’ We have learned much since last year, and this is absolutely now a managed pandemic. Our infection rates and hospitalizations are in better shape, and over 1.5 million Alabamians have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Governor Ivey said.