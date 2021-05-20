newsbreak-logo
Texas resumes executions after 10-month halt

By Joseph Brown CNHI News
Stillwater News-Press
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas inmate convicted of beating his 83-year-old great aunt to death nearly 22 years ago was executed by lethal injection Wednesday evening, ending a 10-month pause of executions in the nation’s busiest death penalty state. But media witnesses were not allowed to view the process because...

