Less than 24 hours after dropping two nonconference games to Riverdale, the Alleman baseball team had to shake those setbacks off and get back to work Thursday afternoon. Welcoming United Township to Gerard's Yard in Moline for a Western Big 6 twinbill, the Pioneers showcased their resilience by bouncing back to sweep the Panthers, winning a 2-0 pitchers' duel in the opener and then breaking out the bats in the second game to earn a 10-4 victory.