Looking to replace some kitchen essentials? According to @CostcoDeals on Instagram, the T-Fal 3-piece Titanium Fry Pan Set is on sale for $19.99 at Costco. As shared, this price is $5 off the previous price of $24.99. While some commenters wished for that price savings on their earlier purchases, many responded with positive feedback on this frying pan bundle. Comments included statements like, "Haven't used any other pan since buying those" and "Can't wait to buy another set!", which seem to reflect that many people are happy with this Costco purchase. But, one purchaser did wish that the set came with lids.