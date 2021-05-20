Two SCS principals suspended without pay for allegations of sexual harassment, M-SCEA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County high school principals have been suspended without pay for allegations of sexual harassment, according to the Memphis-Shelby County Education Association.

Text messages, cell phone pictures, and videos of a sexual nature involving the principals at Melrose and Kingsbury High School have been turned over to the district for investigation.

SCS told FOX13 it “is aware of allegations involving employees of Melrose and Kingsbury High Schools. The matters are under review.”

Tonight on FOX13 News at 9, Greg Coy talks to the executive director of the education association who described some of the material he reviewed as shocking and even frightening.

