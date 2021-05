The South Carolina Department of Education has rescinded the mask mandate in schools. State Superintendent Molly Spearman said in a statement yesterday that Governor McMaster has ‘no legal grounds’ to let parents opt out of school or district mask rules and that the decision must be made by the state assembly. She also said McMaster is ‘circumventing public health guidance by inciting hysteria and sowing division’ at the end of the school year. The announcement comes with the exception of the school bus requirement put in place by the federal government.