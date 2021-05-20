USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) manning the rails
YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 19, 2021) - Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian Grady, from Waretown, New Jersey mans the rails on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as it departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Five, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.japan.stripes.com