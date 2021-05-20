No. 14 Newark East Side over No. 15 Payne Tech - Boys volleyball recap

The Nutley Raider Girls Track and Field team was able to defeat Newark East Side by a final score of 96-17 by using depth in all the events they were able to enter. The Raiders won all 13 events that were contested, sweeping 10 of them. Leading the way for the Raiders was sophomore sprinter Marcella Blancato, who won the 400 meters(63.6), the 200 meters(27.0), and led off the winning 4 x 400 relay team(4:22.1). Sophomore thrower Cat Robeson scored a double win for the Raiders, claiming the discus with a PR toss of 65-2 and the shot put with another PR 26-1. Junior Allie Huelbig continued her successful 2021 campaign by claiming the win in all three jumping events. She equaled her PR in the high jump(5-0), hopped, skipped, and jumped out to a PR 34-1 in the triple jump, and was able to stretch the long jump tape out to 15-2. When reached for comment at the Post Meet Press conference sponsored by Fruit Stripe Gum, Blancato said “We have press conferences at high school track meets? That is awesome. I was happy with the way we as a team ran, jumped, and threw today. It was a total team effort, everyone chipped in for the win.”