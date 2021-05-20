newsbreak-logo
No. 14 Newark East Side over No. 15 Payne Tech - Boys volleyball recap

By Chris Nalwasky
NJ.com
 20 hours ago


Newark East Side, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 15 Payne Tech in two sets, 25-22, 25-17, in Newark. Nickolas Lima led the way with 13 kills for the visiting Red Raiders (9-2), while Erik Narvaez had two kills, a block, and 22 assists. Brian Tenesaca also had three kills, five digs, eight service points, and an ace, Dylan Qcuimbaya chipped in with two kills, three digs, four points, and an ace, and Victor DeSouza had three kills, two blocks, a dig, and three points.

