The weirdest thing about Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man” isn’t that his new meathead heist movie (which he most definitely did not), or that the entire story hinges on the protagonist buying two burritos from the wrong food truck. It’s not that one of the major action set pieces is set to an industrial dubstep remix of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues,” nor even the undeniable fact that it kind of works. No, the weirdest thing about “Wrath of Man” is that one of the leads is named Bullet, but it’s not the one played by Jason Statham — the most bullet-shaped actor in the history of movies.