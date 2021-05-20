Total War: Warhammer 3 – Kislev And Chaos Realms On Display

The Fallen Rules from the new White Dwarf have spotted, and they have some people scratching their heads. The new White Dwarf contains a big article about The Fallen. White Dwarf 464 seen below has a cover teasing an “Index Hereticus: The Fallen”. Right away that sounds like the Chaos version of the long-form Index Astartes articles we have seen lately on the Exorcists and the like. The past articles have been exemplary and included not only lavish background, but rules as well, normally in the form of Chapter Tactics, Warlord Traits, and Relics. Occasionally, you might see a named character.