Just came through the intersection of U.S. 19 and State Road 44 and almost saw a good wreck there. Somebody was making a U-turn in the middle of the intersection to get into Wawa and someone was running the red light, which happens almost every time I go through that intersection, but you’re going to have a bad wreck there one day. I can’t believe they’re allowing people to make U-turns in the middle of that intersection. There’s way too much traffic there for people to be making U-turns just to get into Wawa.