Most U.S. House Republicans from Texas vote against forming a commission to investigate Jan. 6 insurrection
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House approved the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the causes of and government response to the Jan. 6 insurrection during which a pro-Donald Trump mob violently stormed the U.S. Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to block the certification of the 2020 election results. Several Texas congressional members braced themselves that day for hand-to-hand combat but were able to escape to safety thanks to the police and successful barricades.www.khou.com