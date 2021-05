The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevil baseball program will be hosting an open tryout for all unsigned seniors and college transfers with a release from their previous school. The tryout will take place at the baseball field on the ESCC campus on Friday, May 14. Check-in will begin at 9 a,m. Participants are required to bring their own mask and water. Players will be evaluated by the ESCC coaching staff. For more information, contact head baseball coach Bubba Frichter at (334) 347-2623 ext. 2305 or by email at sfrichter@escc.edu.