A 20-year-old Yakima man already charged with first-degree assault is accused of fleeing the scene of a January crash that injured two people. Police went to the intersection of North Second and East H Street around 8:10 p.m. Jan. 22 for a hit-and-run crash. The driver of a Ford Fusion told police he was heading south through the intersection when a Saturn Vue ran a stop sign, and he couldn’t stop in time to avoid hitting the Saturn, according to a probable cause affidavit.