SANTA CLARA, Calif. — For the final time during the season, Saint Mary's Track will squad up and compete, with a twist this time around. The Gaels will have two different groups competing as they wrap up the 2021 season, with a pair of last chance meets on the schedule. First up is the APU Last Chance Twilight, where five Gaels will be running the 10k on Friday night. Then, Santa Clara hosts their Last Chance Meet on Sunday, where a majority of Gaels will close out their season.