Duck adaptability
In the mid 1950's my family left Virginia and moved to Georgia. I had a dog at the time whose name was Pups. He was one of granddad's deer dogs, so he stayed behind when we moved. After we got settled we got a puppy and to keep things simple and he was also named Pups. His tail curled over his back like a chow, but he didn't look like a chow. His heritage was unknown, but we liked him. My brother and sister would run through the house to get Pups to chase them. I tried to get them to stop, but this became a regular game.