Duck adaptability

The moment you sit down, this beautiful kitty is crawling into your lap for attention. Marmalade is a “people person” who can’t wait to find her new home. She’s incredibly affectionate, willing to purr and give head butts all the time. Since she loves people so much, this 8-year-old girl wants to be your one and only pet. And, bonus—Marmalade has extra thumbs. She would be fine living with kids 8 years old and up who are gentle with and respectful of pets, and she is looking for a home that also gives her some cozy cat beds, as she loves snuggling in for a good nap. Visit CThumane.org/adopt to learn more. An online application can be found in each pet’s profile.