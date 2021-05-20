newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richland, WA

Richland restaurant feels effects of sushi chef shortage

yaktrinews.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHLAND, Wash. – A Richland restaurant said they’re feeling the fallout of employee shortages as businesses across the nation are looking to fill open positions. Shogun Teriyaki and Sushi had to slash their menu in half because they can’t find a sushi chef. Server Jessica Burnett said they’ve been searching...

www.yaktrinews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richland, WA
Restaurants
State
Washington State
Richland, WA
Lifestyle
City
Richland, WA
Richland, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Raw Fish#Art School#Shogun Teriyaki And Sushi#Yaktrinews#Chef#Culinary School#Cooks#Employee Shortages#Server Jessica Burnett#Wash#Servers#Businesses#Fallout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Benton County, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Yogurt E.coli Outbreak Includes Benton County

I remember when I was a kid visiting my Grandma in Yakima. That woman loved her yogurt. This is back when yogurt was just yogurt...you added your own fruit if you wanted it. That's my recollection at least, because she always had a fridge full of plain yogurt. Naturally, when a kid sees an adult enjoying something that resembles ice cream, you have to ask for a bite. That was the last time yogurt touched my lips for years! Now I love it and so do most folks, I think.
Richland, WAtricitiesbusinessnews.com

Iconic Brewery to bring beer, wine to Horn Rapids

The Tri-Cities’ fledgling craft brewery community is about to gain a new member. Iconic Brewery will open in late June at Horn Rapids, bringing craft brew, wine and a family-friendly outdoor gathering spot to Richland’s Horn Rapids Industrial Park. Iconic Brewery is the brainchild of Debbie and Matt Driscoll, veteran...
West Richland, WAtricitiesbusinessnews.com

Firehouse Subs brand expands to the west

Sun Pacific Energy, which operates a string of Firehouse Subs-anchored Sun Market convenience stores and gas stations in the Mid-Columbia and western Washington, breaks ground this spring in West Richland. Not all Sun Markets feature the Firehouse brand, but the new one at 6255 Keene Road at Belmont Boulevard, across...
Richland, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Fosbury Flop — anything but for bronze sculptors

Nobody embraces or welcomes bad experiences. But here’s an odd thing about bad experiences: sometimes they produce sweet fruit. That’s what Richland residents Clay Lewis and Larry Kessie discovered, years after they were in fifth grade together, and one of them was wrongfully accused of misappropriating a pencil. Through efforts to punish the alleged miscreant, their teacher unfortunately exacerbated a deplorable situation into a traumatic one, the results of which stayed with both men well into their adulthood.
Bickleton, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Bluebird Watching in Bickleton, WA

The first and only time my wife and I went to Bickleton, it was too late in the summer and most of the bluebirds had moved on. That's why we're gearing up for a trip to Bickleton very soon! It kind of out in the middle of nowhere and if you find driving relaxing like I do, then you're in for an enjoyable trip. It's so nice and peaceful and feels good to get away from heavy traffic. There are more bluebirds in Bickleton than there are people! The reason there are so many bluebirds is because of free rent. Years ago a Richland couple decided to put a can in a tree to help some nesting bluebirds. Then more and more people started putting up birdhouses and now you'll see them all over the place and the bluebirds love it. Folks say that if you are going to go bluebird watching, bring some binoculars as you can't get very close and they are skittish. I found an article in the Seattle Times that explains a good route to drive to for bluebird viewing. To read it click HERE. After a day of cruising around looking for bluebirds in the thousands of birdhouses that locals have put up, you can get a nice cheeseburger at the Bluebird Inn. Built in the late 1800s, it's still operational today.
Richland, WAtricitiesbusinessnews.com

Senior-focused agency breaks ground on $1.6M building

Senior Life Resources Northwest is adding a new building to its Richland campus. The $1.6 million, 6,100-square-foot building will be a replica of the existing administration building and should be move-in ready in about six months, said Grant Baynes, executive director of the senior-focused nonprofit best known for operating Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels.
Pasco, WAKEPR

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic pops up at Pasco Farmers Market

PASCO, Wash. — The City of Pasco and the Benton Franklin Health District are teaming up to provide free COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics around town. Saturday's pop-up clinic ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pasco Farmers Market. Anyone could walk up and get vaccinated, no appointment required.
Richland, WAKEPR

Art in the Park still a go for July

RICHLAND, Wash. — Despite recent summer event cancelations, like Water Follies and the River of Fire fireworks show, other traditions are still on for the summer. Organizers said Art in the Park is a still a go for July. "We're just excited," Art in the Park Director Brandie Saint-Claire said....
Pasco, WA610KONA

Weighing the Risks of the Vaccine

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – The Benton-Franklin Health District is aiming to make Covid-19 vaccines more accessible by having multiple pop-up clinics around the area. Pasco Fire Department has been assisting with this project and with spreading awareness of the importance of the vaccine. Ben Sheerer with the PFD says, “People are...
Washington StateTri-City Herald

WA state to close Tri-Cities mass COVID vaccine site in a few weeks

The drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic at the Tri-Cities fairgrounds could be shutting down in a matter of weeks. Closing it around the end of this month is being discussed, although it is not definite, said Ben Shearer with the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. Demand for vaccine at the...
Richland, WAelkhornmediagroup.com

Yakima Delta fire started at homeless camp

RICHLAND, Wash. – Investigators believe the Yakima River Delta Fire last week was started at a homeless camp. The encampment on the west side of Highway 240 was stocked with cook stoves and a fire pit. The report to the Richland City Council from Battalion Chief Randy Aust also included...
Tri-cities, WAyaktrinews.com

Tri-Cities fire crews prevent spread of an unintentional kitchen fire

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — First responders from throughout the Tri-Cities and the surrounding area converged to put out a structure fire that displaced a group of people shortly after noon on Wednesday. According to a release issued by the Kennewick Fire Department (KFD), local crews were joined by teams from Benton...