Oakland, CA

Black Thought, Sa-Roc to Perform at Environmental Justice Virtual Summit

By Samuel Getachew
KQED
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBay Area nonprofit Hip Hop for Change is virtually hosting their 5th Annual Environmental Justice Summit this Thursday, May 20. Hosted by local community organizer Khafre Jay and MC UnLearn The World, the summit will focus on amplifying the voices and perspectives of activists and organizers of color in the environmental justice movement.

