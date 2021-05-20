newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold holds below 4-month peak as dollar, Treasury yields rebound

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 hours ago

May 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Thursday, hovering below a more than four-month high hit in the previous session, as the dollar firmed and U.S. Treasury yields rose after the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last monetary policy meeting. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,869.50 per ounce by 0500 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,889.75 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,869.20 per ounce. * Minutes of the U.S. central bank's April 27-28 meeting said a number of policymakers thought if the U.S. economy continued rapid progress, it would be appropriate "at some point" to discuss tightening its accommodative policy. * Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion. * The dollar index bounced off from a near three-month low, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to a one-week high after the Fed minutes. * British inflation more than doubled in April, the start of a likely climb in prices this year as rich economies recover from pandemic lockdowns, but one that the Bank of England hopes will prove temporary. * The surge in euro zone inflation is temporary and consumer prices should fall sharply next year, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel told German broadcaster ARD on Wednesday. * Japan's exports grew the most since 2010 in April, supported by a favourable comparison with the sharp plunge seen during the initial months of the pandemic a year earlier. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.5% to 1,031.27 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,035.93 tonnes on Tuesday. * Palladium gained 0.3% to $2,875.94 per ounce, silver eased 0.3% to $27.66, while platinum edged 0.2% higher to $1,193.32. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Employment April 0130 Australia Unemployment Rate April 1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly 1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx May (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasury#Gold Holdings#Gold Prices#Inflation Rates#U S Interest Rates#U S Prices#The Federal Reserve#British#The Bank Of England#European Central Bank#German#Ard#Spdr Gold Trust#Australia Employment#U S Treasury Yields#Spot Gold#Euro Zone Inflation#Bullion#Consumer Prices#Ounce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Related
Retaileconomies.com

Dollar falls for the third straight day

The US dollar fell against its peers on Monday, deepening its losses for the third straight day following a drop in the US Treasury bond yields, and weak US retail sales data, which dampened odds for the US Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. The dollar index fell 0.15%...
Businessetfexpress.com

Gold price rebounds as investors concerns on inflation grow

John Reade, Chief Market Strategist at the World Gold Council, comments on why gold-backed ETFs and Net Managed positions have bounced back following the release of the US’s inflation figures last week. Gold has moved higher at the start of this week and is above its 200-day moving average for...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar essentially unchanged as Treasury yields hold steady

* Dollar inches higher, commodity currencies drop * Yuan falls after mixed Chinese data * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates to U.S. stock market open, changes dateline (previously: LONDON), changes byline) By Stephen Culp NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The dollar on Monday held steady near recent lows as new restrictions in Asia to contain COVID-19 and mixed economic signals from China supported safe-haven currencies, while bitcoin extended its slide. The steady U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, along with new outbreaks in Singapore and Taiwan provided some support the dollar against a basket of rival currencies. Still, the greenback is struggling to gain momentum. "The U.S. dollar is lacking the support from yields that it needs to turn this weakness around," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. "For the summer and into the Fall the U.S. dollar is likely to stay soft." The dollar index was last down 0.04% at 90.247. The euro gained 0.02% to $1.2149 and the dollar fell 0.16% to 109.155 Japanese yen. Bitcoin dropped to a three-month low after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk suggested over the weekend that the electric automaker may have already sold some of its holdings in the digital currency. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes from its April monetary policy on Wednesday, which market participants will scrutinize for clues regarding the central bank's thinking about inflation spikes and the ongoing economic recovery. "Last week a whole range of Fed speakers were downplaying inflation, stating that it's temporary, that will not deflect the Fed's course and now is not the time to start discussing reducing support to the economy," Osborne added. "We're not likely to see change in Fed policy for quite some time." Still, resurgent demand combined with supply shortages has put commodity prices on an upward trajectory. Strengthening prices for metals and crude oil have supported commodity-sensitive currencies. The Canadian dollar , the Australian dollar and the Norwegian crown all gained against the U.S. dollar. "The current environment of low interest rates, low volatility and increasing commodity prices should be good for the commodity currencies," Osbourne added. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:48AM (1348 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.2470 90.2950 -0.04% 0.296% +90.4290 +90.1750 Euro/Dollar $1.2149 $1.2147 +0.02% +0.00% +$1.2169 +$1.2127 Dollar/Yen 109.1550 109.3350 -0.16% +5.68% +109.4950 +109.0950 Euro/Yen 132.61 132.78 -0.13% +4.48% +132.9400 +132.5200 Dollar/Swiss 0.9009 0.9012 -0.03% +0.00% +0.9028 +0.9003 Sterling/Dollar $1.4106 $1.4098 +0.06% +3.25% +$1.4119 +$1.4078 Dollar/Canadian 1.2092 1.2104 -0.10% +0.00% +1.2136 +1.2087 Aussie/Dollar $0.7755 $0.7781 -0.33% +0.00% +$0.7787 +$0.7731 Euro/Swiss 1.0944 1.0948 -0.04% +0.00% +1.0957 +1.0943 Euro/Sterling 0.8611 0.8611 +0.00% +0.00% +0.8631 +0.8602 NZ $0.7201 $0.7250 -0.70% +0.00% +$0.7249 +$0.7182 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.2690 8.2265 +0.57% +0.00% +8.2985 +8.2200 Euro/Norway 10.0464 9.9920 +0.54% +0.00% +10.0746 +9.9869 Dollar/Sweden 8.3385 8.3341 +0.13% +0.00% +8.3679 +8.3213 Euro/Sweden 10.1306 10.1171 +0.13% +0.00% +10.1584 +10.1104 (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additonal reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Businesseminetra.com

Treasury yields are flat at the beginning of the week

The Treasury traded almost flat on Monday as investors seemed to take a break after a hotter-than-expected inflation print forced some investors to waive US debt last week. Benchmark yield 10-year government bond Yield rose to 1.64% 30-year government bond It dropped to 2.354%. Yield is inversely proportional to price.
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes

USD/JPY continues to pullback from the monthly high (109.79) to largely mirror the recent weakness in longer-dated US Treasury yields, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes may generate a larger correction in the exchange rate as the central bank remains reluctant to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy.
Marketsinvesting.com

Softer Yields = Softer Dollar

The surge in consumer prices reported on Wednesday saw rates jump and the dollar push higher. Stronger than expected producer prices yesterday, and news of wage increases (average 10%) at McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and for 75,000 people Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) wants to hire, saw rates ease and the dollar's upside momentum stall.
Businessinvesting.com

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as dollar retreats after Fed downplays inflation fears

* Palladium heads for second straight weekly decline. * Gold eyes second straight weekly gain (Adds comments, updates prices) May 14 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday, as the dollar pulled back from one-week highs after U.S. Federal Reserve officials downplayed an imminent rise in interest rates despite a sharp rise in inflation.
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility

USD/JPY PRICE OUTLOOK: TREASURY YIELDS TO GUIDE THE DOLLAR-YEN USD/JPY price action jumped by about 80-pips last week as Treasury yields climbed. Broad US Dollar strength was ignited by red-hot inflation data and Fed taper fears. Eurodollar futures currently price an 80% probability of a FOMC rate hike next year.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar holds gains as inflation fears boost yields

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar held gains on Thursday, supported by higher Treasury yields after a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices fanned fears about an increase in inflationary pressure. Traders will now turn their attention to U.S. weekly jobless claims due later on Thursday and retail sales numbers on...
Businessinvesting.com

PRECIOUS-Gold falls on firm yields, dollar; U.S. inflation data in focus

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit over 1-week high. (Adds comment, updates prices) May 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, weighed. down by higher U.S. Treasury yields and a slight rebound in the. dollar ahead of the much-awaited U.S. consumer price data due. later in the day. Spot...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as Fed holds ground on rates, firm yields cap gains

May 13 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that the U.S. Federal reserve may not hike interest rates anytime soon, but a jump in U.S. Treasury yields following a bigger-than-expected rise in April's U.S. consumer prices capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,819.71 per ounce by 0116 GMT. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,819.10. * U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April, as booming demand amid a reopening economy pushed against supply constraints, which could add fuel to financial market fears of a lengthy period of higher inflation. * The data has put investors on high alert for more signs of inflationary pressure that could tilt the U.S. Federal Reserve toward raising interest rates. * However, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday it would be "some time" before the economy is healed enough for the central bank to consider scaling back its support. * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest in more than a month. Higher bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold. * U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he sees room for a compromise on his proposal for trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending after meeting with Republican leaders, but will move forward without the opposition party if necessary. * Asian shares faced a third day of losses. * A measure of British house price inflation hit its highest level in four decades in April as buyers raced to take advantage of an extended tax break, a survey showed on Thursday. * Palladium gained 1.7% to $2,903.68 per ounce. * Silver rose 0.5% to $27.16 per ounce, while platinum was up 0.4% at $1,214.10. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Gold snaps out five-day-long winning run as yields, Dollar gain on US inflation data

On Wednesday, in a seesaw trading session on global commodity market, the safe-haven yellow metal gold futures dropped nearly 1 per cent, snapping out a five-session-long streak of gains in a row, as a 12-year-peak US Consumer Prices Index (CPI) in April had heightened up the fears of a longer-term inflation amid a strong build up in underlying price pressures, leading to a robust rally in American currency while sharply depreciating appetites for riskier assets.
Businessinvesting.com

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on weaker dollar; markets await U.S. inflation data

* HSBC says scope of further downside in gold prices 'modest'. * Silver holds near more than two-month highs hit on Monday (Updates prices) May 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday to hover near a three-month high reached in the previous session as the dollar traded near multi-month lows, with investors awaiting U.S. consumer price data to gauge inflation.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as rising U.S. yields dim appeal

* Gold falls as much as 1% to session low of $1,816.90/oz (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) May 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday, weighed by rising U.S. Treasury yields, but the decline was capped by a weaker dollar, with investors awaiting U.S. consumer price data to gauge inflation.