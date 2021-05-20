Atlas Capital Enters LA Studio Fray With $650M Redevelopment
No, it’s not a misprint — there really is another new massive studio development planned in Los Angeles. Atlas Capital Group is the latest to extend what is now a generation-defining streak of headline-stealing deals and expansion projects for new production facilities in the top entertainment hub of the world. The Los Angeles Times reported that Atlas, the owner of the L.A. Times’ printing plant in Downtown L.A., filed plans with the city to redevelop the newspaper’s site into a $650 million, “Hollywood-style” studio lot with 17 soundstages and 212,300 square feet of offices.commercialobserver.com