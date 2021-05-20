newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Atlas Capital Enters LA Studio Fray With $650M Redevelopment

By Greg Cornfield
Commercial Observer
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, it’s not a misprint — there really is another new massive studio development planned in Los Angeles. Atlas Capital Group is the latest to extend what is now a generation-defining streak of headline-stealing deals and expansion projects for new production facilities in the top entertainment hub of the world. The Los Angeles Times reported that Atlas, the owner of the L.A. Times’ printing plant in Downtown L.A., filed plans with the city to redevelop the newspaper’s site into a $650 million, “Hollywood-style” studio lot with 17 soundstages and 212,300 square feet of offices.

commercialobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Pacific Properties#Restaurants#Development Plans#La#Office Space#Square Feet#Atlas Capital Group#The Los Angeles Times#The L A Times#Row Dtla#Bain Capital Real Estate#Bardas Investment Group#Quixote Studios#Hackman Capital Partners#Sunset Gower Studios#650m Redevelopment#Expansion Projects#Downtown L A#Industrial Space#Proposed Plans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Helmsley Spear leases three floors at 48 Wall

Helmsley Spear announced that the firm has represented the ownership in two new leases at 48 Wall Street, a 324,000 s/f office building in the FiDi neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. “We are thrilled to have arranged these two new leases at historic 48 Wall Street. The leases represent both a...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Torchlight buys $40M delinquent Fifth Avenue retail loan

New York’s much-anticipated distressed deals could finally be starting to appear. The Canadian bank CIBC sold a delinquent $40 million loan on the retail portion of 445 Fifth Avenue to a debt fund tied to Torchlight Investors. Harbor Group International allegedly defaulted in May 2020 on the loan that the...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!
New York City, NYNBC New York

Bryant Park Lawn Reopens for the Season

Starting Monday, people can once again enjoy lunch and the great outdoors in New York City on The Lawn at Bryant Park in Midtown. Crews removed the barriers at 11:30 a.m. -- officially marking the opening of the season, and it didn't take long for people to find a spot on the grass to soak up the sun and enjoy the nice warm weather.
New York City, NYnylcv.org

Recap: Clean Fuels Standard webinar

On May 13th, in partnership with the Clean Fuels NY Coalition, we held a policy forum on instituting a Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) for New York. NYLCV President Julie Tighe kicked off the forum and spoke about the challenge of reducing transportation emissions, responsible for one-third of our greenhouse gas emissions, and the number one contributor to climate change in our state and nation. Cleaning up the transportation sector will require incentives and cost money. Tighe went on to express that the fossil fuel industry is responsible for our climate crisis and now they need to pay to get us out of it. A CFS would help just that: transform the fuels market from one that relies nearly exclusively on petroleum to one that employs a variety of cleaner alternatives.