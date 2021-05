ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Allegany County has the lowest vaccination rate in the state with 32.3% receiving at least one dose as of May 13th. "It's a hard slog now. It's not like it was when we didn't have enough vaccine for people who want it. Now we have the vaccine but we need the people to come in," Dr. Nancy Nielsen, the lead for the Western New York Vaccination Planning Team, said.