Riley County, KS

Riley County Health reports small number of new positive Covid-19 cases

Posted by 
Little Apple Post
 17 hours ago
Riley County health officials have identified 28 new positive Coronavirus cases and 17 additional recoveries since the last report on May 12th. The percent of positive cases for the week of May 9 was 1.9%. That translates to 19 of the 1,023 tests performed coming back positive. Please note 9 of the cases reflected in new cases and recoveries are older cases transferred to Riley County from other counties based on residency.

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

