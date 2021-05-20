Riley County Health reports small number of new positive Covid-19 cases
Riley County health officials have identified 28 new positive Coronavirus cases and 17 additional recoveries since the last report on May 12th. The percent of positive cases for the week of May 9 was 1.9%. That translates to 19 of the 1,023 tests performed coming back positive. Please note 9 of the cases reflected in new cases and recoveries are older cases transferred to Riley County from other counties based on residency.littleapplepost.com