newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Clever Bird Hunts Fish by Turning Itself Into an Umbrella

odditycentral.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack egrets, a species of African herons, have a very unique hunting technique – they use their wings to from an umbrella, which not only reduces glare, but also lures fish into false sense of security. Called “canopy feeding”, the hunting technique used by black herons has to be one...

www.odditycentral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Bird Species#The Hunting#Shallow Water#Surface Water#Turning#Birds Mammals#Audubon#Canopy Feeding#African Herons#Predators#Heron#Bright Yellow Feet#Gobbling Range#Technique#Glare#Scientists#Rebecca#Environmental Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
Wildlifebcfocus.com

Dinosaur with night vision A small bird like a creature named Shuvuuia could hunt in the dark: This unique dinosaur like chicken, lived in the desert, was also used for hunting in the dark

As soon as the dinosaur is named, our mind comes to the mind of a demon. As soon as the dinosaur is named, a spirit comes to our mind. Although all dinosaurs are giant, it doesn’t have to be. Dinosaurs of the Shuuwiya species were found in the Mongolian desert around 65 million years ago. These chicken-sized dinosaurs were very small to see but a force separated them from the other dinosaurs. The Shuuwiya dinosaurs had an “extraordinary” ability to see and hear at night, even at night, allowing them to hunt easily in the dark.
AnimalsField & Stream

How to Turn a Sweet Pup into a Bird-Dogging Machine

When it comes to training gun-dog puppies, savvy handlers focus first on brains and later on brawn. Lessons learned properly when a hunting dog is young contribute to a lifetime of success. Here’s how to raise a versatile, pointing dog or retriever that’ll make your buddy’s drool. Russ Kelley, the Scientific Services Nutritionist at Eukanuba’s Pet Health and Nutrition Center, says a puppy’s brain is almost fully developed by the time they’re 10 weeks old. “A puppy’s body may take a year or so to fully develop, but their nervous systems grow so incredibly fast during the first few months that it’s important to set up a strong training foundation when they’re young.” You’ll want to introduce them to all of the things they’ll be required to do, like commands, and exposed to in their adult lives, and that includes the environment—the woods and waters—and regular tasks like vet visits and nail clipping.
Hobbiesbradfordtoday.ca

Local man turns fishing hobby into a career

When you can turn a passion into a career, you are going to enjoy going to work every day. For Ron Piotrowski, his lifelong interest in fly fishing has become his career as a retail salesperson, teacher, and guide. Ron knows pretty much every fishing spot in the province and...
Lansing, MIpioneertribune.com

DNR: Anglers can turn tagged fish into cash

LANSING – Next time you catch a trout or salmon, remember to check for a clip on the adipose fin – that small, fleshy fin behind the dorsal fin. It could be worth $100. Through mass marking assistance by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Great Lakes states, including Michigan, mark popular game fish like steelhead, Chinook salmon, Atlantic […]
Hobbiesnewtoncountytimes.com

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service promotes public access to hunting and fishing

WASHINGTON – Continuing the Department of the Interior’s efforts to increase recreational access on public lands, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced today a proposal for new or expanded hunting and sport fishing opportunities for game species across 2.1 million acres at 90 national wildlife refuges and on the lands of one national fish hatchery.
Fort Myers Beach, FLWINKNEWS.com

Red tide blamed for bird and fish kills in SWFL

Red tide is killing a number of birds and fish in our area, according to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife. It’s happening along Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, and Bunche Beach. They believe at least 40 birds have suffered neurological issues due to red tide. The latest red tide...
Randolph, NHWashington Times

Ancient hunting, fishing campsite added to historic register

RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) - An eight-acre Paleoindian archaeological site in New Hampshire that was believed to be used for seasonal hunting and fishing camps from 12,500 to 10,500 B.C. has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Excavation of the Randolph site has turned up evidence of chipped...
Hobbiestimesvirginian.com

Hunt Smart Fish Hard: Keep It Clean

Years ago it was pretty easy to get permission to fish that pond you had your eyes set on. Basically all you had to do was ask the landowner if you could fish it. It seemed that all landowners had the same answer: yes you can but don’t leave any trash around. You find it clean, leave it clean. That was basically it.
HobbiesThe Free Press

Mackenthun: Griffith has turned fishing passion into guiding business

Adam Griffith has gone from blue collar to black crappie. After years of working in the construction trades, Griffith has made the move to full time fishing guide. A longtime panfish tournament angler, member of the Minnesota Ice Fishing Giant Clam Outdoor’s Pro Team, and big crappie master, Griffith began guiding earlier this year.
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

TV host impressed with hunting and fishing season

BIG RAPIDS -- Kyle Randall has ben observing the spring turkey and fishing season and considers it to be a good one so far, on both counts. Randall, a rural Paris resident, is host of TV’s Wilderness Journal. “The spring turkey season is doing quite well,” Randall said. “The third...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

For the Birds

With gratitude, I am writing to share Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s appreciation to the Independent and Hugh Ranson for Hugh’s new monthly “Santa Barbara Birding” column. It is fun and educational to read about migrating northern harriers competing with a short-eared owl at More Mesa. We are truly fortunate to have all this action right here in our own Santa Barbara backyard!
Animalswbiw.com

The 2021-22 migratory bird hunting seasons have been announced

UNDATED – The 2021-22 migratory bird hunting seasons have been announced. This year, hunters may take five Canada geese in their daily bag limit of dark geese for the entire season. The previous daily bag limit was three Canada geese (except in September). More information can be found here. Geese.
Hobbiesapppicker.com

iSolunar™ Hunt & Fish Times

Know the Best Times for Hunting and Fishing with iSolunar. A solunar table is one of the essential tools of every hunter or fisherman. It serves as a key guide that shows the peak period for hunting and fishing. The solunar theory states that the positions of the sun, moon, and tides affect the natural activity of game animals and fish.
HobbiesField & Stream

USFWS Looks to Open 2.1M Acres of National Wildlife Refuge Lands to Hunting and Fishing

On May 4, 2021, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced a proposal to allow new hunting and fishing access to 2.1 million acres of land on 90 National Wildlife Refuges and on the lands of one National Fish Hatchery. Under the rule, the public would be able to hunt and fish on seven wildlife refuges where they couldn’t before, as well as access new lands on the another 83.
Wildlifeislandernews.com

Scientists discover sharks have their own GPS to travel the world

Sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as a sort of natural GPS to travel the world's oceans, scientists discovered. Experiments in marine laboratories confirmed something researchers have been speculating. The same has been observed in other marine animals such as turtles. The study published this month in the journal Current...
AnimalsSun-Journal

Hunting: All things considered, the wild turkey truly is a magnificent bird

Appearances can be sometimes be deceiving. Scratching under a backyard bird feeder or dusting in a dirt driveway, the wild turkey may seem like little more than a very overgrown chicken. Pecking at his reflection in your chrome bumper or menacing pets and children, Old Tom might make you consider him dull-witted and a nuisance. Before you judge this book by its feathery cover, however, it would be wise to know a little more about this remarkable bird.
Missouri StateKFVS12

34,593 birds harvested during spring turkey hunting season in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that turkey hunters checked 31,798 birds during Missouri’s 2021 regular spring turkey season, April 29 through May 9. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 710 birds checked, Texas with 666 and Callaway with 639. Young turkey hunters also...
Columbia County, WIWiscnews.com

WALTERS COLUMN: Quality time spent hunting, fishing and on the food plot

This past week I spent six days either turkey hunting at my food plot in northern Juneau County, or crappie fishing on backwaters of the Wisconsin River in Columbia County. My food plot is almost a half-mile behind my house in what in reality is a forest that runs from Mauston to just north of Neillsville. I created it last spring with a chainsaw, ATV and a rototiller, and I absolutely love spending time there.