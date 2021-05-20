Clever Bird Hunts Fish by Turning Itself Into an Umbrella

When it comes to training gun-dog puppies, savvy handlers focus first on brains and later on brawn. Lessons learned properly when a hunting dog is young contribute to a lifetime of success. Here’s how to raise a versatile, pointing dog or retriever that’ll make your buddy’s drool. Russ Kelley, the Scientific Services Nutritionist at Eukanuba’s Pet Health and Nutrition Center, says a puppy’s brain is almost fully developed by the time they’re 10 weeks old. “A puppy’s body may take a year or so to fully develop, but their nervous systems grow so incredibly fast during the first few months that it’s important to set up a strong training foundation when they’re young.” You’ll want to introduce them to all of the things they’ll be required to do, like commands, and exposed to in their adult lives, and that includes the environment—the woods and waters—and regular tasks like vet visits and nail clipping.