newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

4 Raya And The Last Dragon Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

By Dirk Libbey
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 10 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Disney's latest animated feature, Raya and the Last Dragon, was a departure for the studio in many ways. For one thing, it was a film based in southeast Asian culture, a place where Disney had not found inspiration before. It's also the most action-oriented animated Disney movie to date. However, for all its differences, it still has all the magic of a Disney movie, and that includes beautiful animation, with a few secrets hidden away for the eagle-eyed viewer.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Raya And The Last Dragon#Pixar Animation#Family Fun#Southeast Asian#Walt Disney Animation#Sisu#Tongler Most#Disney Princess#Digital#Animated Movies#Beautiful Animation#Countless Disney Movies#Feature#Royal Blood#Stone#Production Babies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Movies
News Break
Pixar
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Stranger Things 4’ Teaser: Every Easter Egg and Clue to the New Season

The new teaser for Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix is just a minute long, but it packs in a ton of clues about this season and where it is going. Watch closely, for example, and you’ll notice that the clock on the wall reads exactly 3PM. This is not a random time. Something is going to happen at that time on the new season — and 3PM is also the time when kids are sent home from school, giving it symbolic meaning. Perhaps the kids of the Rainbow Room are release (or break out?) exactly at 3PM.
Books & Literaturelaughingplace.com

Book Review: “The Art of Raya and the Last Dragon” Takes Fans to Kumandra and Beyond

The latest ‘art of’ book in the visually enthralling Disney series is perhaps even more impressive than the books before it. With a more detailed contents guide than those in the series that I have reviewed in the past, The Art of Raya and the Last Dragon by Kalikolehua Hurley and Osnat Shurer, published by Chronicle Books, takes an especially deep dive into the background, characters, themes, worldbuilding and animation savvy behind the Walt Disney Animation Studio’s latest large-scale animation masterpiece.
Moviesmilitarypress.com

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON Brings Kumandra to Bluray

Coming to Bluray, DVD and Digital from directors Don Hall, Carlos Estrada, Paul Briggs, John Ripa and Walt Disney Animated Studios is the story of RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON. Raya (Kelly Tran) is a young girl learning the culture, that of Sisu and traditions of her people being taught by her father Benja (Daniel Dae Kim). Showing her the lessons of getting along with the other tribes, he believes in peaceful means and shareable solutions. The problem is the other clans do not seem to share his beliefs.
MoviesGamespot

Did You Catch These Easter Eggs in The Venom 2 Trailer?

Stan Lee may have passed away back in 2018, but his legacy of popping up in Marvel movies lives on. The comic book co-creator was featured as a very stealthy Easter egg in the trailer, which dropped earlier today--but the moment passed by so quickly it was easy to miss. Give the trailer another watch to see if you can spot him.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Venom 2 trailer includes a Stan Lee Easter egg that you may have missed

Up until his passing, Stan Lee cameos were as ubiquitous as post-credit scenes in Marvel movies. The co-creator of Fantastic Four and Spider-Man often popped by for some words of wisdom or a cheeky wink and a nod at his storied history. Even though he’s gone, his presence can still be felt – including a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene in the new Venom 2 trailer. Excelsior!
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

The Most Underrated Disney World Sidekicks According to Our Readers!

There are SO many amazing Disney characters that it’s hard to choose a favorite. But we all have our faves, right?. There’s no doubt we all love Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Pluto, and Goofy — the fab five never disappoint, nor do the princesses. But there are plenty of other Disney characters that aren’t MAIN characters. Instead, they’re the fun sidekicks, and they often get overlooked!
MoviesPolygon

Raya and the Last Dragon’s creators struggled to find past films about female friendship

Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon is notable not just for being Disney’s first film with a Southeast Asian lead character, but also for being one of the few Disney films with more than one female lead. There are three women at the center of Raya and the Last Dragon: warrior Raya (Kelly Marie Tran), smart-talking dragon Sisu (Awkwafina), and fearsome rival Namaari (Gemma Chan), and they all have meaningful relationships with each other. Somehow, that’s pretty damn rare.
MoviesInside the Magic

NEW ‘Star Wars’ Legends Experience Debuting at Disney Park

Today, May 17, 2021, Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallée, France announced that its two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park — will reopen on June 17, 2021, following a lengthy closure due to COVID-19. Along with the reopening announcement, Disney Parks Blog confirmed several other exciting bits...
Lifestyleallears.net

The One Spot at Walt Disney World You’ve Likely Never Been

Whether you’re a Disney World expert or you’re getting ready to plan your first trip, there are places all around Disney World that lots of guests (including, potentially, you) might totally skip or not even notice are there. There’s one spot in particular that SO many people may have never...
Lifestyleattractionsmagazine.com

First Look at the Moana-themed Disney Wish Funnel Suite

Disney Cruise Line has already shared some of the unique “firsts” guests will experience when the Disney Wish sets sail in summer 2022, and now there’s one more: the first-ever Funnel Suite. The Wish Tower Suite, a first-of-its-kind accommodation high in the forward funnel of the Disney Wish, will sleep...
MoviesPosted by
K-Fox 95.5

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Every Episode 2 Easter Egg and Secret

The creature that causes all the trouble in Episode 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is a nexu. If it looks familiar, that’s because it was featured prominently in the gladiator arena in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones. That scene takes place on the planet Saleucami, which was first introduced in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, where it was the site of the assassination of Jedi Master Stass Allie. She was killed by Clone Troopers as part of Order 66, which we also saw in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
Moviesd23.com

Lucasfilm Fans, Be on the Lookout for These Easter Eggs at Disney Parks

This month, D23 is celebrating 50 blockbuster years of Lucasfilm’s movie magic—but now we’re taking the movie magic beyond the silver screen and into Disney Parks! Some of Lucasfilm’s most iconic movies have continued their stories with beloved theme park attractions—and even epic lands. While we’re sure you’ve found all the Star Wars Easter eggs in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and decoded the mysterious writings in the Temple of the Forbidden Eye, we wanted to showcase some secrets and details that shout out both Lucasfilm and their movies that we love. Check out the list below, and make sure to keep an eye out next time you’re at the parks to see if you can find any of these details for yourself.
Designers & Collectionsdisneyfoodblog.com

The New Cruella Collection Is NOT Your Typical Disney Merch

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. That’s because Disney is gearing up for the release of Cruella,the movie that tells the origin story of one of Disney’s biggest and baddest villains of all time! We’ve already seen clips and trailers and we can’t wait until the movie lands in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere Access!
TravelInside the Magic

Guests Cannot Enter Disney World Without This

When visiting Disney World, there are many different ways that theme park operations have changed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To keep Guests and Cast Members safe, heavy social distancing and mask wear protocols have been put into place, one other big change that many Guests have discovered and have had to adapt to is the fact that capacity has been heavily reduced. Currently, capacity is at a 35% limit at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Because of this Guests cannot just wake up in the morning and head to Disney World.