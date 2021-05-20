newsbreak-logo
GRAINS-Corn futures rebound on strong Chinese demand, wheat firms

SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures bounced back on Thursday, with prices climbing 0.8% as the market was underpinned by strong demand from China. Wheat rose after three sessions of decline, while soybeans inched higher. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT)...

