Hartford, CT

Hartford shooting Wednesday night marks fifth victim of gun violence in last 24 hours

By Jessika Harkay, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 9 hours ago

A Hartford man in his 20s was shot Wednesday evening, marking the fifth victim of gun violence in the capitol city in the last 24 hours.

Police said they were dispatched to Saint Francis Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim. They later concluded that the shooting occurred near Orange Street.

The man had a single wound and is listed in stable condition, police added.

On Tuesday, one man was killed and three others were injured after a night full of gun fire.

A 43-year-old man from West Hartford was fatally shot Tuesday night. He arrived to Saint Francis Hospital around 8:40 p.m., with multiple gunshot wounds, and later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

As of May 8, Hartford has seen 49 shooting incidents, an 11.4% increase from this time last year. And since Saturday, at least 12 more victims can be added to that number.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Hartford Police Tip Line at (860)722-TIPS (8477).

Courant staff writer Christine Dempsey contributed to this report.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com .

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

