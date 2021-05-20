newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Live Oak County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Live Oak by NWS

weather.gov
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Live Oak The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Atascosa River at Whitsett affecting Live Oak County. For the Atascosa River...including Whitsett...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Atascosa River At Whitsett. * From this evening until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 13.6 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will crest near 20.7 feet early Thursday evening, then begin to fall, dropping below flood stage late Thursday night. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, minor lowland flooding reaches the lowest areas of crop and pasture land. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Atascosa River Whitsett 20.0 13.6 Wed 7 pm 20.7 12.9 4.4 6.5 7.9

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Live Oak County, TX
City
Whitsett, TX
City
Live Oak, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Land Area#Live Oak By Nws#Flood Stage#Texas Atascosa River#Severity#Target Area#Stage Forecasts#Deaths#Vehicles#Moderate Certainty#Stg#Fld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Goliad, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Live Oak A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN GOLIAD...CENTRAL LIVE OAK AND WESTERN BEE COUNTIES At 914 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Mineral, or 15 miles northeast of Three Rivers, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Mineral around 920 AM CDT. Tuleta around 930 AM CDT. Normanna around 940 AM CDT. Beeville around 1000 AM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 45 and 53, and mile marker 67 and near mile marker 76. US Highway 181 between mile markers 572 and 594. US Highway 59 between mile markers 682 and 714. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN DUVAL SOUTHEASTERN MCMULLEN...NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTHWESTERN LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 938 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Clegg, or 20 miles southwest of George West, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Rancho De La Parita and Annarose around 955 AM CDT. Midway around 1010 AM CDT. Westdale around 1015 AM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 646 and 666. US Highway 59 between mile markers 738 and 750. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Live Oak County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Corpus Christi, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Live Oak A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO...NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 732 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midway, or 17 miles west of Mathis, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Westdale around 810 PM CDT. Orange Grove and Alfred around 820 PM CDT. Alfred-South La Paloma and Sandia around 825 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Pernitas Point and Lakeside. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 644 and 660. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Wells, Live Oak, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Corpus Christi, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Jim Wells; Live Oak; San Patricio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO...NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 732 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midway, or 17 miles west of Mathis, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Westdale around 810 PM CDT. Orange Grove and Alfred around 820 PM CDT. Alfred-South La Paloma and Sandia around 825 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Pernitas Point and Lakeside. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 644 and 660. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Live Oak County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Live Oak, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Live Oak; McMullen The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central McMullen County in south central Texas West central Live Oak County in south central Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 538 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tilden, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central McMullen and west central Live Oak Counties. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 740 and 742. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jim Wells, Live Oak, McMullen, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Duval County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Southern Live Oak County in south central Texas Southeastern McMullen County in south central Texas Western San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 943 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alice, San Diego, Orange Grove, Lake City, Midway, Rancho De La Parita, Tecalote, Annarose, Clegg, Westdale, Alfred, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Rosita, Lagarto, Mount Lucas, Lake Alice and Pernitas Point. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Amargosa Creek, Palo Amarillo Creek, Leon Creek, Toro Creek, San Andreas Creek, Javalina Creek, Petronila Creek, Tecolote Creek, Ruces Creek, Leopard Branch, Hoffman Creek, El Caro Creek, Paisano Creek, San Fernando Creek, Sandy Hollow Creek, Tarancahuas Creek, Longoria Creek, Hill Creek, Nueces River, Gilden Creek, Chiltipin Creek, Javelin Creek, Lagarto Creek, Trinidad Creek, Rosita Creek, Quinta Creek, Elm Creek, San Diego Creek, Charquitas Creek, Lattas Creek, Agua Dulce Creek, Kentuck Creek, Resaca de Enmedio, Leopard Creek, Ramirena Creek, Botello Creek, Piedras Pintas Creek, Muerto Creek and Nopaleras Creek.
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal San Patricio, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal San Patricio; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NUECES SAN PATRICIO...NORTHEASTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTHERN LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 142 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sandia to near Taft. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Portland, Sinton, Mathis, Taft, Ingleside, Odem, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Lake City, San Patricio, Corpus Christi North Beach, Edroy, Bluntzer, Sandia, West Sinton, Annaville, Calallen, Lakeside and Taft Southwest. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 8 and 35. US Highway 181 between mile markers 618 and 644. US Highway 77 between mile markers 644 and 658. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 03:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Victoria AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue to develop over the Coastal Plains early this morning. Visibilities will range generally from 1/2 mile to 3 miles. Patchy dense fog, with visibilities around 1/4 mile or less, will also occur. The fog will dissipate by mid morning as temperatures and winds increase. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly within a short period of time. Use low beam headlights when driving in fog, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; Nueces Islands; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Kleberg Islands, Live Oak, Nueces Islands and Victoria. * Through Saturday evening * Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches with isolated totals in excess of 6 inches will be possible. * Low-lying and poorly draining areas, as well as urban locations could experience flooding. Heavy rainfall in a short period of time could cause creeks and small streams to overflow. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.