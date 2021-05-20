Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Cass; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following bayous in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties. Little Cypress Bayou Near Jefferson affecting Marion, Upshur, Harrison and Gregg Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.5 feet. * Flood stage is 13 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Black Cypress Bayou is expected to rise above flood stage late this Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 14.5 feet early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding.