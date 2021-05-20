newsbreak-logo
Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS

 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Cass; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following bayous in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties. Little Cypress Bayou Near Jefferson affecting Marion, Upshur, Harrison and Gregg Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.5 feet. * Flood stage is 13 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Black Cypress Bayou is expected to rise above flood stage late this Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 14.5 feet early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding.

Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Cass County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cass; Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MARION AND EASTERN CASS COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 211 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Berea, or 22 miles northwest of Marshall, moving northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Jefferson, Linden, Queen City, Bivins, Lodi, Berea, Kildare, Fairview, Avinger, Lassater, Red Hill and Pruett.
Camp County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camp, Cass, Marion, Morris, Titus, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Target Area: Camp; Cass; Marion; Morris; Titus; Upshur The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Marion County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Upshur County in northeastern Texas Morris County in northeastern Texas Southern Titus County in northeastern Texas Camp County in northeastern Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1259 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pittsburg, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1255 PM CDT, large hail was reported in Pittsburg. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Leesburg, Daingerfield, Linden, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Omaha, Cason, Cookville, Jenkins, Rocky Branch, Cedar Springs, Avinger, Rocky Mound, Lassater, Holly Springs, Roeder, Harvard and Lafayette. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Bowie County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LITTLE RIVER CENTRAL CASS...BOWIE AND CENTRAL MORRIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...southeastern Oklahoma...and northeastern Texas.