Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Upshur The Flood Warning continues for the following bayous in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties. Little Cypress Bayou Near Jefferson affecting Marion, Upshur, Harrison and Gregg Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Little Cypress Bayou Near Jefferson. * From Thursday morning until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Little Cypress Bayou is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 15.0 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding to continue for several days.