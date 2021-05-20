newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gregg County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Upshur by NWS

weather.gov
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Upshur The Flood Warning continues for the following bayous in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties. Little Cypress Bayou Near Jefferson affecting Marion, Upshur, Harrison and Gregg Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Little Cypress Bayou Near Jefferson. * From Thursday morning until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Little Cypress Bayou is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 15.0 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding to continue for several days.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Harrison County, TX
County
Upshur County, TX
City
Jefferson, TX
City
Marion, TX
County
Gregg County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
County
Marion County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#Gregg Harrison#Little Cypress Bayou#Upshur#Flood Stage#Caution#Riverbanks#Severity#Target Area#Drive#Deaths#Necessary Precautions#Walking#Vehicles#Shv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Harrison County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Panola County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 255 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tatum, or 16 miles southeast of Longview, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marshall, Tatum, Easton, Scottsville, Chalk Hill, Darco, Stewart and Nesbitt. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Harrison, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Rusk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...NORTH CENTRAL RUSK AND SOUTHEASTERN GREGG COUNTIES At 242 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hallsville, or near Longview, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Hallsville, Lakeport, Easton, Nesbitt, Chalk Hill, Monroe, Oak Hill and Stewart. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Rusk; Smith The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Smith County in northeastern Texas Western Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Gregg County in northeastern Texas Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lindale to near Chandler to near Bullard to near Reese to near Palestine to 7 miles northwest of Elkhart, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tyler, Jacksonville, Kilgore, Whitehouse, Gladewater, Rusk, Overton, Bullard, Troup, New London, Arp, Clarksville City, Ponta, New Salem, Mount Selman, Liberty City, Joinerville, Mixon, Turnertown and Reese. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cass County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cass; Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MARION AND EASTERN CASS COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 211 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Berea, or 22 miles northwest of Marshall, moving northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Jefferson, Linden, Queen City, Bivins, Lodi, Berea, Kildare, Fairview, Avinger, Lassater, Red Hill and Pruett.
Harrison County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Panola by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Harrison; Panola SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON NORTHWESTERN PANOLA AND NORTHEASTERN RUSK COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 215 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tatum, or 13 miles northwest of Carthage, moving northeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Marshall, Tatum, Beckville, Elysian Fields, Scottsville and Darco.
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Rusk; Smith SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SMITH...NORTHWESTERN RUSK SOUTHWESTERN GREGG AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Lindale to near Coffee City to near Frankston to near Palestine. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, Rusk, Lindale, Overton, Bullard, Troup, New London, Berryville, Arp, Clarksville City, Ponta, Mount Selman, Liberty City, Mixon, Reese, Maydelle, New Summerfield and Noonday.
Camp County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camp, Cass, Marion, Morris, Titus, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Target Area: Camp; Cass; Marion; Morris; Titus; Upshur The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Marion County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Upshur County in northeastern Texas Morris County in northeastern Texas Southern Titus County in northeastern Texas Camp County in northeastern Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1259 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pittsburg, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1255 PM CDT, large hail was reported in Pittsburg. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Leesburg, Daingerfield, Linden, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Omaha, Cason, Cookville, Jenkins, Rocky Branch, Cedar Springs, Avinger, Rocky Mound, Lassater, Holly Springs, Roeder, Harvard and Lafayette. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Thunderstorms bring flooding to Longview, other areas

It likely will take a day or two for the Longview area to dry out after storms Monday and Tuesday caused some flooding across the region. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through this morning Gregg, Smith, Harrison, Rusk, Panola and Upshur counties. “Flooding may occur in...
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Upshur County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Upshur A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR EASTERN FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN WOOD...NORTHWESTERN UPSHUR WESTERN TITUS...WESTERN CAMP AND SOUTHERN RED RIVER COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Boxelder to near Mount Pleasant to near Pittsburg to 7 miles north of Rosewood, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1135 PM, trees were downed across Franklin County. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Leesburg, Hagansport, Mount Vernon, Bogata, Wilkerson, Scroggins, Newsome, Winfield, Talco, Miller`s Cove, Rocky Mound, Perryville, Hopewell, Harts Bluff, Monticello, Cuthand, Johntown and Grice. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Camp County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camp, Franklin, Red River, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Red River; Titus; Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR EASTERN FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN WOOD...NORTHWESTERN UPSHUR WESTERN TITUS...WESTERN CAMP AND SOUTHERN RED RIVER COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Boxelder to near Mount Pleasant to near Pittsburg to 7 miles north of Rosewood, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1135 PM, trees were downed across Franklin County. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Leesburg, Hagansport, Mount Vernon, Bogata, Wilkerson, Scroggins, Newsome, Winfield, Talco, Miller`s Cove, Rocky Mound, Perryville, Hopewell, Harts Bluff, Monticello, Cuthand, Johntown and Grice. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Camp County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Camp, Franklin, Red River, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Red River; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SMITH...FRANKLIN...WOOD...WESTERN UPSHUR...WESTERN TITUS...WESTERN CAMP AND SOUTHERN RED RIVER COUNTIES At 1110 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles east of Cooper Lake Park South Sulphur to 6 miles southwest of Como to near Quitman to near Mineola, moving northeast at 45 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1105 PM, the Sulphur Spring Airport in Hopkins County recorded an 87 mph wind gust. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Gilmer, Mineola, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Hagansport, Lindale, Mount Vernon, Quitman, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Bogata, Scroggins, Pleasant Grove, Hainesville, Golden, Rosewood, Hoard and Wilkerson. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH