newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Larry Kudlow: Democrats supporting Iran-backed terrorists rather than Israel

By FOXBusiness
FOXBusiness
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the article‘Kudlow’ host Larry Kudlow slammed the Democrat party Wednesday for refusing to support Israel. LARRY KUDLOW: There was a time in American politics, really stretching all the way back, I think, to Harry Truman, when political and financial leaders in the Jewish community were staunch supporters of the Democratic Party. Especially the national Democratic Party in presidential elections. And, this was principal because of solid Democratic support for Israel. Nice and simple.

www.foxbusiness.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Kudlow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Israel#Presidential Elections#Republicans#Politics Supporters#The Democratic Party#Gop#Arab#Iranian#Hamas#Solid Democratic Support#Staunch Supporters#Jewish Members#American Politics#Backers#Policies#Foreign Entities#Sanctions#Respect#Suspect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Larry Kudlow: 'AOC is a woman with no horse sense at all'

Fox Business' Larry Kudlow sounded off Thursday on Russia's involvement in the Colonial Pipeline hack, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's criticism of Biden's support of Israel defending itself, saying she has "no horse sense at all." LARRY KUDLOW: Colonial [Pipeline Company] did decide that they would cave to the terrorists to the...
Foreign PolicyJewish Ledger

Jewish Biden supporters back Robert Wexler for ambassador to Israel

(JTA) – At least three top Jewish Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have made representations to the White House to name Robert Wexler, a former Florida congressman, to be the U.S. Ambassador to Israel. The push, which has been joined by figures who led Joe Biden’s presidential election campaign in the Jewish community, intensified this week when it appeared that Biden had settled on Tom Nides, a former deputy secretary of state who is Jewish but whose Israel record is a relative blank slate. Underpinning the pressure to name Wexler is the hope that Biden names an ambassador who understands the sensitivities of the country and of the American Jewish community. Also a factor is Wexler’s familiarity with Arab players in the region, including the Palestinians.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Ilhan Omar Fires Back at Donald Trump for Support of Israel

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Tuesday lashed out at former U.S. President Donald Trump for his support of Israel, as the country fired rockets at Gaza in retaliation to Palestinian militants firing at Jerusalem and other parts of the country. The attacks, the most intense in between the two sides...
Foreign PolicyCommonwealth Journal

Rogers supports House resolution backing Israel

Congressman Hal Rogers offered his support Friday for a resolution condemning Hamas rocket attacks against Israel. New Jersey Congressman Jefferson Van Drew introduced House Resolution 396 the day prior in response to escalating tensions over the West Bank. In addition to condemning Hamas, the resolution calls for continued U.S. investment in the security and sovereignty of Israel as a long-time ally in the Middle East.
POTUSWashington Post

Israel-Hamas fighting poses test for Biden and exposes rifts among Democrats

The worst violence in years between the Israeli military and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip poses the first major foreign policy challenge for President Biden, while exposing a growing divide among Democrats over criticism of Israel and giving Republicans an opening to criticize the president’s approach. The days of...
Middle EastYellowhammer News

Carl: Supporting Israel

Over the course of the past few days, Hamas has fired several thousand rockets at Israelis – both Jews and Arabs alike. Hamas has long been Iran’s proxy in the region, promoting conflict, hatred and violence in deliberate attempts to kill Israeli civilians. Let’s be clear – Israel absolutely has...
Foreign Policyredressonline.com

The US Democratic Party’s big mistake – support for Israel

Followers of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer found guilty of murdering George Floyd, are chauvinists. No country on the planet houses more chauvinists than Israel, where a large majority of the populace favours the everyday strangling of the Palestinian people. Democratic institutions, in Great Britain, Germany, France, Spain and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Bernie Sanders Calls Israeli Government 'Strong Right Wing,' Demands U.S. Respect Palestinian Rights

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said current leaders of the Israeli government have devolved into a "strong right-wing" coalition that includes outright "racists." Sanders and MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Monday discussed why critics of the Israeli government, particularly those who disagree with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist policies, should not be slandered as "anti-Semites." Velshi quoted Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz who claimed Thursday that some Democratic members of Congress are "shills for terrorists" for disagreeing with Netanyahu's right-wing policies. Velshi noted that U.S. conservatives frequently accuse Sanders, who is Jewish, of being "anti-Semitic" solely because he disagrees with Israeli policies toward Palestinian independence.
WorldWashington Examiner

Biden equivocates on Israel security

America is unjustly calling on its close ally Israel to exercise restraint. Amid Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's launching of more than 1,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel, the Biden administration seems to have forgotten who is to blame for this crisis. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken observed that "the most important thing right now is exactly what we're doing, which is to be engaged across the board and pushing on deescalation."
Worldmetrovoicenews.com

Biden policies seen as encouraging attacks on Israel

The Biden administration has come under withering criticism in the United States and Israel for its poor handling of the attacks on Israel and the general situation in the Middle East. On Tuesday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price failed to mention Hamas or Islamic Jihad as terrorist organizations targeting...