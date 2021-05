IT TOOK more than four months and a depressing amount of partisan wrangling, but it looks as though Congress will establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion. The House Homeland Security Committee announced Friday a deal that would create a panel of experts, chaired by a Democrat and vice-chaired by a Republican, with subpoena power to examine “the facts and circumstances” of the Jan. 6 riot, as well as “influencing factors that may have provoked the attack on our democracy.” The House and Senate must still vote on the deal, but lawmakers may have finally agreed on a reasonable plan.