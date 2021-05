On Monday, 26 April 2021, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Emmanuel Macron of France had a phone call amid rising, international apprehension regarding the Ukraine tensions and the condition of Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny. The phone call between Russia and the Western power has been one of the most recent communications regarding the Ukraine tensions while the Kremlin continues to contain Navalny. The face of the anti-corruption movement’s detainment has caused an internal uproar, an uneasy background to conduct an already alarming subject.