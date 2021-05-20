Midwest Connection: Michigan Trending Up At Right Time

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – There are days in baseball when things just don't go right. It happens, and it happens at every level of the game. And then, when you throw in some crazy unforeseen circumstances, the day can really blow up on you. That happened to Indiana on Friday in a 10-3 beatdown by Michigan here in Ann Arbor. It was the worst loss of the season and knocked the Hoosiers out of first place in the Big Ten.