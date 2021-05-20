Midwest Connection: Michigan Trending Up At Right Time
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In what was potentially the most consequential Big Ten weekend of the season to date, Michigan hosted Indiana in Ann Arbor, with the Hoosiers entering the series holding a half game advantage in the conference standings. While these highly publicized series rarely live up to the hype, this showdown wasn’t decided until the final innings of the finale, proving along the way that these were indeed two of the top teams in the circuit.d1baseball.com