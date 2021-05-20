newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Midwest Connection: Michigan Trending Up At Right Time

By Patrick Ebert and Burke Granger
d1baseball.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. – In what was potentially the most consequential Big Ten weekend of the season to date, Michigan hosted Indiana in Ann Arbor, with the Hoosiers entering the series holding a half game advantage in the conference standings. While these highly publicized series rarely live up to the hype, this showdown wasn’t decided until the final innings of the finale, proving along the way that these were indeed two of the top teams in the circuit.

d1baseball.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwest#Mich#Lefties Steve Hajjar#Connection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan Stateofftackleempire.com

B1G 2021, Michigan State Potluck #1: Jolting a moribund Sparty

It’s Monday at 9:30am, and I’m already behind on my work. That’s no fault of Michigan State though, mind you, the Spartans are a bit of a sore subject, given that they provided the perfect level of speed bump for the 2020 Fightin’ Fitzgeralds. After Papa Fitz finally allowed the kids to take it out of second gear and into third, revving up the emotion of being labeled the Fighting Rece Davises, the ‘Cats promptly made a meal out of Mel Tucker’s Spartans.
Michigan StatePosted by
HoosiersNow

Hoosiers Drop Series Finale to Michigan, 6-1

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Indiana has been really good for a month of Sundays, with pitcher Gabe Bierman being the common denominator. But Michigan was too much on this Sunday in Ann Arbor, beating the Hoosiers 6-1 to win the weekend series. It was Indiana's first Sunday loss since April...
Michigan Statemgoblue

Michigan Tops No. 21 Indiana, Earns Series Win Over Hoosiers

» Jacob Denner struck out six while allowing one earned run in 6.1 innings. » Ted Burton had three hits and scored three runs. » Three U-M relievers struck out four batters in 2.2 innings of work. Site: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Wilpon Complex) Score: Michigan 6, #21 Indiana 1. Records:...
Michigan StateWILX-TV

MSU’s Piot In 29th Place At NCAA Regional

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot shot a one over par 72 on day one of the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional in Tennessee Monday. Piot is tied for 29th place, seven shots behind first round leader Reid Davenport of Vanderbilt who shot a 65. Piot is aiming to be the individual player with the lowest score not on one of the five advancing teams from the Regional to earn a bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28th in Arizona. There are two more days of play.
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

Hutchins laments Michigan's NCAA Tournament selection: 'Clearly there's a little bias'

The Michigan softball team was shown its path to the 2021 Women's College World Series during Sunday evening's selection show, and the Wolverines didn't like what they saw. Michigan was selected to travel out to Seattle, where it will join a regional that also includes No. 16 Washington, Seattle and Portland State. Though the Wolverines will be the regional's second seed, they will be the ones traveling more than 2,000 miles, the ones playing in front of opposing crowds and the ones adjusting to a different time zone.
Michigan Stateiuhoosiers.com

No. 21 Hoosiers Drop Road Game at Michigan, 6-1

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The No. 21-ranked Indiana University baseball team fell on the road at Michigan, 6-1, in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Sunday afternoon at Ray Fisher Stadium. With the setback, the Hoosiers fall to 24-12 on the season overall and in Big Ten conference play. The Wolverines improve to 25-13 on the year and in league action.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan State football welcomes 14 new additions to campus

Monday was another big day in the makeover of Michigan State’s football roster. Fourteen new faces officially began the summer semester, with 11 newcomers on campus from the NCAA transfer portal as well as three freshmen from the 2021 recruiting class. A team spokesman confirmed the arrival of 14 players,...
Michigan StateMaize n Brew

Updates on a few more staff, title changes for Michigan Football

The Michigan Wolverines have seen many changes happen this offseason as Jim Harbaugh updates his coaching and support staff. A new week comes with a few more notable updates, namely in the recruiting department. Aashon Larkins has moved into a role as Michigan’s director of recruiting after spending the last...
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

2023 OT Joey Su'a picks up big MSU offer

Michigan State has sent out a 2023 offensive tackle Joey Su'a. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound received the offer by reaching out to Michigan State first, due to a family connection that has long intrigued him about possibly playing at MSU. Georgia, Oregon, and Maryland also offered Su'a in the past week.
Michigan StatePosted by
HoosiersNow

My Two Cents: After Getting 'Nailed' by Michigan, We'll Learn a Lot about Hoosiers Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – There are days in baseball when things just don't go right. It happens, and it happens at every level of the game. And then, when you throw in some crazy unforeseen circumstances, the day can really blow up on you. That happened to Indiana on Friday in a 10-3 beatdown by Michigan here in Ann Arbor. It was the worst loss of the season and knocked the Hoosiers out of first place in the Big Ten.
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Former MSU hoops player Ray Weathers to play in the Big3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ray Weathers has always kept the game of basketball at the forefront of his life and this summer he is making a return to the game. Weathers’ a member of Tom Izzo’s first team at Michigan State will be playing in the Big3, thanks to former NBA player Mike Bibby.
Ann Arbor, MIMLive.com

Ann Arbor-area boys track athletes to watch for remainder of 2021 season

ANN ARBOR – There have been several eye-opening performances from Ann Arbor-area boys track and field athletes during the 2021 spring sports season. Many athletes have set school records, won conference titles and are expected to be top contenders heading into the state finals next month. We’ve highlighted some boys...
Michigan StateUpNorthLive.com

Michigan COVID-19: 2,230 new cases, 20 deaths

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 876,854 with total deaths at 18,627. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,230 cases and 20 deaths on , May 17. The daily count includes cases since Saturday. Recovered cases: