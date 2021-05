Equity markets are in the red again on Tuesday as the Fed looks on, powerless for now. Inevitable really. Things cannot keep going up forever, but it is always easier in hindsight. Meme stocks and high-value names continue to suffer disproportionally. Palantir (PLTR) reported strong earnings, but the valuation is just too high. The speculation over ARKK continues as most names suffer further falls on Monday and again in Tuesday's premarket.