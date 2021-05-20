newsbreak-logo
Lucas Giolito Dominates Twins, Gives White Sox What They Needed

By Vinnie Duber
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGiolito dominates Twins, gives Sox just what they needed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox needed this. Which is kind of weird, right?. It’s only mid May. We’re far from any must-win scenarios. And on top of it all, the White Sox are a first-place team, hardly clinging to their playoff hopes or anything like that. In the last two weeks they’ve mostly dominated their AL Central competition, going 5-2 in seven games against the Kansas City Royals and Wednesday’s win making it a 5-1 record in six dates with the Minnesota Twins.

