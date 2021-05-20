newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Ericom Wins Four Global InfoSec Awards at the 2021 RSA Conference

By PRWeb
Times Union
 11 hours ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Ericom Software, a leader in secure web and application access solutions, today announced that it has received four 2021 Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards: Most Innovative in Anti Phishing, Best Product in Anti Phishing, Next-Gen in Deep Sea Phishing, and Cutting Edge in Micro-segmentation. Ericom Software is being recognized as an innovator in applying the concept of Zero Trust security to interactions with web and email and adding powerful identity-based microsegementation and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) security controls to VPNs and corporate networks.

www.timesunion.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Software Security#Rsa Conference#Information Security#Global Security#Global Network#Network Security#Prweb#Ericom Software#Next Gen#Ztna#Cyber Defense Magazine#Fmdhs#Eai#Automated Policy#Zero Trust Network Access#Emea#Linkedin#Malware Prevention#Infosec Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Satori selected as finalist for RSA Conference 2021 Innovation Sandbox

Satori, a DataSecOps company revolutionizing data access, security and privacy for the modern data infrastructure, has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2021 Innovation Sandbox Contest for its work democratizing and protecting sensitive data in the cloud using a SaaS-based transparent setup. On Wednesday, May 19,...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Confluera Named Winner In Two Categories Of Cyber Defense Magazine's 2021 Global InfoSec Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confluera , the leading provider of next-generation cloud detection and response, today announced that the company has been named a winner of two Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. The company won Editor's Choice in the Cloud Workload Protection category and Cutting Edge in the XDR - Extended Detection and Response category.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Salt Security Recognized By Cyber Defense Magazine As "Most Innovative In API Security" In 2021 Global InfoSec Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual RSA Conference-- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced that the Salt Security API Protection Platform has been named Most Innovative in API Security in the 2021 Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). Salt Security was also named a Hot Company in the Best Cybersecurity Startup category. The Salt Security API Protection platform provides API-first companies with unparalleled capabilities in API security, including continuous discovery of APIs and exposed sensitive data, attack detection and prevention, and remediation details to eliminate API vulnerabilities.
Computer SciencePosted by
TheStreet

RSA Conference 2021 Announces Excellence In The Field Of Mathematics Award

BEDFORD, Mass., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA® Conference , the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, today announced that Professor David Pointcheval is the recipient of its annual award for Excellence in the Field of Mathematics. Each year RSA Conference recognizes an individual for their noteworthy work in cryptography and mathematics. Recipients of the Excellence in the Field of Mathematics Award have dedicated their careers to furthering the advancements of cryptography and mathematics in the world of cybersecurity.
Technologyaithority.com

Viavi Introduces 800G FLEX XPM Module as Communication, Cloud and Hyperscale Service Providers Accelerate High-Speed Adoption

Industry’s First Fully Integrated Test Product for Pluggable 800g Transceivers Based on 100g Electrical Lane Speed Will Be Showcased at Ofc 2021. Viavi Solutions Inc. announced the expansion of the VIAVI ONT solution portfolio with the 800G FLEX XPM Module, the industry’s first fully integrated test product for pluggable 800G transceivers that utilize 100G electrical lane speed, with integrated test applications. 800G represents the current peak of practical optical networking speeds, and as network traffic continues to surge, it is fast becoming part of operators’ upgrade plans.
ComputersStamford Advocate

New ZTEdgeTM Platform is the First Comprehensive Zero Trust Cloud Security Solution Designed for Midsize Enterprises and Small Businesses

Simple and Affordable Cloud Security Service Delivered by Certified ZTEdge Managed Security Service Providers. Ericom Software, a leader in Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions for secure web and application access, today announced the launch of ZTEdge, a comprehensive Zero Trust security platform that meets the unique requirements of midsize enterprises (MSEs) and small businesses. ZTEdge is delivered to MSEs by certified ZTEdge MSSP partners as a single cloud security solution that cuts complexity, reduces cyber-risk, and improves performance, all at a dramatically lower price point than alternative solutions.
Technologytechbeacon.com

RSA Conference 2021: Are you ready to get resilient?

Heading into the annual RSA Conference—which this year, like so much else, will be virtual—security professionals and speakers are urging the security community to move beyond educating executives and workers about security and on to execution. The theme for RSA in 2021 is "Resilience." For John Dickson, a principal at...
TechnologyCSO

5 things CISOs want to hear about SASE at the RSA Conference

I’ve been blogging about what should be the “big 3” topics at this week's (virtual) RSA conference. I started with a blog about XDR followed by another about Zero Trust. My final blog of this series looks at what CISOs want to hear about SASE at RSA. Why SASE? Because:
Businessinforisktoday.com

Welcome to RSA Conference '2021-and-Only'

Where to begin? Rohit Ghai, the CEO of RSA, discusses the new RSA Group and how it's responded to the coronavirus pandemic, while ex-CEO Art Coviello shares insight on the trends and technologies driving innovation. The FBI's Elvis Chan details lessons learned from what he calls "the most secure election of my career," and Marene Allison, CISO of Johnson & Johnson, talks about what it's like when seemingly every cyber adversary is painting a target on your back.
MarketsMySanAntonio

HANDLE Global Wins 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Data Visualization Solution

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies. HANDLE Global, a healthcare supply chain technology and fulfillment company, today announces that its Capital Cycle Management or CCM™ platform has been selected as the winner of the “Best Data Visualization Solution” award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. The program is conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.
TechnologyDark Reading

Security Trends to Follow at RSA Conference 2021

Here are three key categories of sessions that provide an inside look at some of today's most interesting cybersecurity trends. RSA Conference 2021, appropriately themed "Resilience" in this post-pandemic year, is upon us as an immersive virtual event. As an American-Israeli VC firm exclusively focused on early-stage cybersecurity investments in Israeli startups, we are on top of industry trends, and each year we compile a list of must-attend sessions.
Food & DrinksStamford Advocate

Spero Foods Wins Four Hermes Creative Awards With Two Golds

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 13, 2021. Hermes Creative Awards today announced winners for 2021 international awards competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry while prompting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication.
BusinessTimes Union

LogRhythm to Explore Foundations of Zero Trust Implementation, Key Findings from Golden SAML at RSA Conference 2021

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centers (SOCs), today announced it would be participating in RSA Conference 2021, the world's leading information security conference and exposition. RSA is virtually taking place May 17–May 20, 2021. LogRhythm chief security officer, James Carder, will take the stage to share his experience implementing a Zero Trust model at LogRhythm. As a 2021 Gold Sponsor, LogRhythm will also present a Sponsor Briefing in which the LogRhythm Labs Threat Research team dissects the Golden SAML attack.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

ShiftLeft @ RSA

Are you going to the RSA conference coming up on May 17th to 20th? If so, come join us in talks, workshops, and our developer challenge! Here’s what we are up to at RSA and RSA DevOpsConnect. Bug Hunting Workshop. Look out for a hands-on lab with me and Suchakra,...
Softwareaithority.com

Synopsys to Showcase New Application Security Orchestration Solution at RSA Conference

Synopsys delivers automated security testing workflows optimized for speed and efficiency in DevOps pipelines. Synopsys, announced it will showcase the Software Integrity Group’s new Intelligent Orchestration solution at RSA Conference on May 17th – 20th. Intelligent Orchestration is a dedicated application security automation pipeline, optimized for speed and efficiency, that ensures the right security tests are performed at the right time. Intelligent Orchestration, which runs in parallel to build and release pipelines, utilizes innovative technology to automatically determine and initiate the most appropriate security tests, including static (SAST), dynamic (DAST), interactive (IAST), and software composition analysis (SCA), based on pre-defined risk policies and changes made to an application.
Economyfranchising.com

Helen Doron Educational Group Wins Third Global Franchise Award

CEO Helen Doron accepted the honour virtually. The 2021 Global Franchise Awards were selected by a panel of top industry franchise experts. According to the competitive criteria, the judging panel was looking for a brand that "demonstrates the highest levels of support for their franchisees during the COVID-19 crisis." Global...
Businessmoodyonthemarket.com

Global Whirlpool Corporation Brands Win Big at iF and Red Dot Design Awards 2021

Whirlpool Corporation brands have emerged from two of the world’s top competitions for design excellence with major awards announced today, and they come from across the globe. New products and product suites from Whirlpool Corporation’s Whirlpool, KitchenAid, and Bauknecht brands have received distinguished awards at both the iF Design Awards...
Workoutsasianleisure.biz

9Round kickboxing fitness concept wins Global Franchise Award

Kickboxing fitness concept 9Round has been named as ‘Best Fitness Franchise’ in the 2021 Global Franchise Awards. Writing about the awards, Global Franchise Magazine Editor, James Fell stated in the magazine’s recent awards issue that the staff was “gobsmacked” by the quality of talent and boasted this year the magazine received the highest ever number of entries.