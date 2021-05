Disclaimer: If you think this is the official website of the New York Yankees, you're an idiot. Go away. Run prevention has been a cornerstone of the Yankees’ recent hot streak, and it appeared that more of the same might be in store early on Friday. Clint Frazier raced deep into the left-center-field gap to complete a dazzling grab in the top of the third inning, his chest skidding against grass and soil as the ball remained lodged in his glove.