People come. Each and every day.Many bring flowers or a card – some words they have jotted down. Others just walk in quiet across the intersection, stopping to take a photograph of the striking mural, or of the memorial in the shape of a fist. Few leave here unmoved.Yet, as the city of Minneapolis takes a breath after the conviction of Derek Chauvin, the policeman who murdered George Floyd with his knee a year ago, and ponders three more potential trials, there is uncertainty over what will happen not only to the flowers and handwritten prayers, but to what has...