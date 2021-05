When my wife turns to me and says, “You should write about that,” I generally listen because she rarely does that. While relaxing on our deck recently, we reflected on the things our daughter is experiencing as she starts to consider colleges as well as what we hear friends or family say. As a professor at a top 15 public university, a parent, and a former college student too, I hear things consistently that need to be debunked. To be clear, this is an “unofficial debunk” because at the end of the day, college choices are personal and relevant to each family’s circumstances, needs, and opportunities. Ultimately, there are no wrong answers here just guidance.