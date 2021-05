The East Central Florida Regional Planning Council is working on a new initiative, How Did We Grow? that looks back at the How Shall We Grow? Regional Vision from 2007 and how well the growth vision has been implemented across east central Florida. To garner public input on the direction of the region and its future, we have developed a How Did We Grow? Survey that we just released and is open through May 2021. The input we receive from our survey will help us better understand the needs and assets of the region and provide all residents a voice in the direction of east central Florida. The survey is available in both English and Spanish. Results of the survey will be shared with our board to help guide future direction of the RPC as well as with you, our local partners to assist in your community development and programming efforts.