SHREVEPORT, La. - A major university in Shreveport has had a major problem with mold. "This was black mold, I'm talking about Stachybotrys chartarum which is a really bad mold, we found that. We found Chaetomium and we have faculty and staff that have health conditions that are documented in the medical and scientific literature as being caused by those molds," said Brian Salvatore, LSUS chemistry and physics department head.